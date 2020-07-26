STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Power the Protein Push   

Only three percent of India’s population understands the prominent functions of the nutrient. What does this lead to? 

Published: 26th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Protein

Representational image

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

The building blocks of human anatomy seem to be tumbling down if some surveys are to be believed. A new study reveals that Indian’s understand little about the intake of protein. Undertaken by Nielsen, it surveyed 2,142 mothers across 16 Indian cities, as part of Right To Protein, a nationwide public health awareness initiative.

The most alarming finding was that only three percent of the population understands the prominent functions of protein or why one should consume it daily. That against the backdrop of protein being the bedrock of crucial body functions, seems startling. 

What did we miss?

Protein is widely understood as a macronutrient. Its primary importance is attached to the fact that all lean tissues in the body comprise protein. It’s also one of the things that gives us most energy. But still, 82 percent mothers from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad were unable to correctly associate protein with its functions and, therefore, considered it of low importance in a balanced diet.

For the average Joe, protein is simply a compound that creates muscle. What we don’t associate it with is tissue repair and bone strengthening, boosting metabolism and lowering blood pressure.

Protein sends satiety signals to your brain so you don’t overeat, thereby helping in maintaining weight. "How many of us know that haemoglobin is a protein and we’d be anaemic if there was a deficiency. Most hormones require protein for their function. Not to mention, a lack of protein can lead to excessive hair fall and alopecia. Our skin is primarily built of protein and in its absence, one can get wrinkles, acne and skin diseases. Proteins are antibodies that help fight infections, that we now need more than ever," says Shikha Mahajan, Holistic Nutritionist, and Founder Diet Podium, Delhi. 

Why did we miss it?

We’ve been living in the fool’s paradise of misinformation. This comes from unverified content on social media and other public platforms. Fact-checking is seldom practised before broadcasting, according to Mahajan.

Then, it goes on to be widely shared and read, hardwiring perceptions in the meantime. "Most bloggers, YouTubers, and Instagrammers are running a business or promoting a product and will give twisted, falsified information. Knowledge gets diluted and even overwritten by consumption," Mahajan says. 

The very foundation of building information starts in school but nutrition doesn’t find much of a mention in the academic curriculum. We grow up not knowing enough. "And then we’re exposed to a burst of ‘highest-ranking blogs and articles’ that are powered by SEO (search engine optimisation) and adverts that tell us what they want to tell us, not what we should know," says Bangalore-based Simrun Chopra, lifestyle and transformation coach who runs Nourish with Sim. 

What has it led to?

Limited or incorrect information powers misconception and myths. People complain of hair fall and skin issues, asking if they can take biotin and collagen, most of which their body is perfectly capable of producing, shares Chopra. On the other hand, myths promote a dismissal of facts.

For instance, the study finds that 70 percent of Indian mothers strongly believe in common myths such as 'protein is difficult to digest', 'it leads to weight gain', and 'it is only for body-builders'. Without context, they’re all untrue.

"Yes, protein takes time to digest but not when taken in the right quantity. Likewise, protein doesn’t make you gain weight, in fact, it’s advised to those wanting to drop the kilos because protein makes one feel and stay full for longer. And no, protein is not for bodybuilders. In reality, it’s for everybody wanting to improve their muscle mass and bone density," says Avni Kaul, Wellness Coach and Founder, NutriActivania, Delhi. 

Nearly 80 percent people hold the view that lack of protein does not impact overall health, whereas a protein deficiency can lead to a fatty liver, weak bones, stunted growth in children, in addition to 
several other disorders. One shift in attitude can reverse years of neglect. But you’ve got to start somewhere and this seems to be a good point. The easiest way to do so is by plugging yourself into the power of protein. 

Keep in mind 

  • Don’t start or stop a protein diet on your own 

  • Consult a doctor before taking protein supplements 

  • Plant-based eaters must include a variety of protein sources and not depend on one or two prominent ones. Fruits, vegetables, legumes, lentils, seeds, nuts… all must be incorporated. 

  • Avoid creating a food plan that predominantly comprises cereals, grains or processed foods as these are lower in amino acids or have nutrients processed out

(Simrun Chopra, lifestyle and transformation coach and founder, Nourish with Sim)

Myth Reality
Protein is bad for the kidneys Only when you have an underlying kidney or liver issue
There’s a time window when you should take protein Most peer-reviewed studies show that there is no such window
Protein bars are healthy While a protein bar gives you a 20gm serving of protein, it will also give you 20-30gm of carbohydrates and 10-15gm of fat, increasing your calorific intake
Vegetarians and vegans don’t get enough protein They can get enough of it from lentils, legumes, tofu, tempeh etc.
Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Protein myths Nielsen Protein
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp