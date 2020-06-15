Kokum connection

By Express News Service

Garcinia cambogia is an exotic fruit grown in South India and has been used by our ancestors for ages. It has particularly been used in Indian cooking for the sour notes that it imparts. For those who may not know, garcinia cambogia is nothing but our very own kokum, better known as the Malabari tamarind.

It has many healing properties and nutrients. Additionally, in summers it’s one of the most easily available superfoods that aids in cooling the body.

It is also rich in hydroxycitric acid or HCA that helps in fat-burning, boosts metabolism, acts as an appetite suppressant, and aids in weight loss.

The HCA in the fruit inhibits the enzyme, citrate lyase, from converting carbohydrates into fat. This process forces the body to burn carbohydrates.

One could say that it’s an elixir of weight loss. Also, the Alpha Lipoic acid that is found in kokum is an effective antioxidant. The acid binds with toxic metals in the blood and removes them from the body.

Kokum extract or supplements are best taken before meals because it works upon the nutrients that we ingest. But remember, the concentration of the supplement should not exceed 2,000 mg. To see results, one would need to take kokum for about three months.

However, side effects, if taken without consulting a doctor or used for extended periods, could include nausea, discomfort in the digestive tract and headaches.

Safe for those above the age of 18, pure garcinia extract/supplement can be used in its concentrated form.

While the plant and its fruit have been eaten safely for years, breastfeeding mothers or pregnant women should avoid HCA supplements. Additionally, diabetics, who take insulin or glyburide, should talk to their doctors/nutritionists before taking an HCA supplement, as it could cause a sudden drop in blood sugar. It can also interfere with blood thinners, psychiatric medicines, pain medicines, and statins, which are drugs used to lower cholesterol. It is always best to consult a health care provider before taking any supplement.