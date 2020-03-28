STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

On World Tuberculosis Day, here are some tips to boost your immunity

Individuals who are malnourished or underweight (unhealthy) are more likely to get TB, and are also more susceptible to a relapse even after treatment.

Published: 28th March 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

With proper treatment and healthy eating habits, someone with TB will no longer be infectious.

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: I hope we are all focusing on boosting our immunity and staying indoors. This week, we are going to learn about one more similar kind of scourge that spreads easily, and our immune system plays an important role to help us prevent contraction. Every year on March 24, we observe World Tuberculosis Day when various organisations come together to raise awareness about this devastating disease, because it not only hampers the life of the individual who’s suffering from it, but also affects the people staying around that individual, as this is a contagious disease. 

We need to first stop the transmission of TB. This can be done by identifying the people with active TB, after which they should be cured through the provision of medicine and drug treatment, easily available at government institutions.

Then the infected person should try and self-quarantine for a few days, to avoid the spread. With proper treatment and healthy eating habits, someone with TB will no longer be infectious and the disease will not spread. 

Individuals who are malnourished or underweight (unhealthy) are more likely to get TB, and are also more susceptible to a relapse even after treatment. Malnutrition decreases your immunity, and your body needs to be as strong as possible, to defend itself against any infection or the tuberculosis bacteria.To give your body all the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients that it needs to fight the active infection, recoup your strength and stamina.

Your diet must consist of a variety of whole grain, pulses, fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds and healthy fats. Stay away from processed sugar and processed food that have no nutritional value. Keep yourself well-hydrated to flush out toxins. Finally, get 7-8 hours of sound sleep, to let your body recover and heal soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Tuberculosis Day
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp