On World Tuberculosis Day, here are some tips to boost your immunity

NEW DELHI: I hope we are all focusing on boosting our immunity and staying indoors. This week, we are going to learn about one more similar kind of scourge that spreads easily, and our immune system plays an important role to help us prevent contraction. Every year on March 24, we observe World Tuberculosis Day when various organisations come together to raise awareness about this devastating disease, because it not only hampers the life of the individual who’s suffering from it, but also affects the people staying around that individual, as this is a contagious disease.

We need to first stop the transmission of TB. This can be done by identifying the people with active TB, after which they should be cured through the provision of medicine and drug treatment, easily available at government institutions.



Then the infected person should try and self-quarantine for a few days, to avoid the spread. With proper treatment and healthy eating habits, someone with TB will no longer be infectious and the disease will not spread.

Individuals who are malnourished or underweight (unhealthy) are more likely to get TB, and are also more susceptible to a relapse even after treatment. Malnutrition decreases your immunity, and your body needs to be as strong as possible, to defend itself against any infection or the tuberculosis bacteria.To give your body all the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients that it needs to fight the active infection, recoup your strength and stamina.



Your diet must consist of a variety of whole grain, pulses, fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds and healthy fats. Stay away from processed sugar and processed food that have no nutritional value. Keep yourself well-hydrated to flush out toxins. Finally, get 7-8 hours of sound sleep, to let your body recover and heal soon.