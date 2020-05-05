STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

COVID-19: Locked in their homes, people now opt for online meditation

We are hopeful to continue hosting similar programmes online free of cost for the benefit of the seekers of truth the world over.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

A Sahaja Yoga meditation session in progress

By Express News Service

The HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi Sahaja Yoga Trust (National Trust) states that during last 20 days of lockdown, almost two lakh people across 50 countries have attended their online meditation sessions. The Morning Standard in conversation with Dinesh Rai, Vice Chairman of this trust, delves into reasons for the increase in participation for online sessions during the ongoing lockdown.

Do you see the role of technology increasing in the genre of meditative practices?

Absolutely, the current scenario is a great example of how our world is so connected now, that even without physical proximity we are together in prayers and meditation during this time of crisis.
Over 27 lakh people have attended the meditation events live streaming on YouTube live, Facebook live, Mixlr and national TV. As Sahaja Yoga celebrates its 50th anniversary today (May 5), it has improved life of millions across the world through the Kundalini Awakening, and has demonstrated how humanity can be saved through awakening this inner power that is there in all human beings.We are hopeful to continue hosting similar programmes online free of cost for the benefit of the seekers of truth the world over.

How is Sahaja Yoga different from other forms of meditation?

Sahaja Yoga is different from the other types of Yoga and meditation because it begins with self-realisation instead of this being the distant goal of a seeker.In these modern times, through Sahaja (spontaneous) Yoga (union with one’s self), this experience has become effortless and available to everyone for the first time in the history of human spirituality.

What benefits does meditation have on the overall health of a person?

Meditation is an effective form of stress reduction and has the potential to improve quality of life and decrease health care costs.SahajaYoga Meditation is about achieving a state of “thoughtless awareness” in which the excessive stress producing activity of the mind is neutralised without reducing alertness and effectiveness.Sahaja Yoga meditation enables you to remain in the present rather than dwell on the unchangeable past or undetermined future. There are immediate benefits in stress relief and a feeling of peace and contentment sets in.Physically, it helps in prevention and cure of illnesses that are otherwise difficult to cure mentally and emotionally. It helps one to attain balance and spiritually, as also the highest level of enlightenment

Do you plan to increase your number of sessions given the huge demand?

We currently host five sessions and there is no limit to the number of people joining these sessions.
However, we are planning to add sessions for regional Indian languages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Yoga COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp