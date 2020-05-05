COVID-19: Locked in their homes, people now opt for online meditation

By Express News Service

The HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi Sahaja Yoga Trust (National Trust) states that during last 20 days of lockdown, almost two lakh people across 50 countries have attended their online meditation sessions. The Morning Standard in conversation with Dinesh Rai, Vice Chairman of this trust, delves into reasons for the increase in participation for online sessions during the ongoing lockdown.

Do you see the role of technology increasing in the genre of meditative practices?

Absolutely, the current scenario is a great example of how our world is so connected now, that even without physical proximity we are together in prayers and meditation during this time of crisis.

Over 27 lakh people have attended the meditation events live streaming on YouTube live, Facebook live, Mixlr and national TV. As Sahaja Yoga celebrates its 50th anniversary today (May 5), it has improved life of millions across the world through the Kundalini Awakening, and has demonstrated how humanity can be saved through awakening this inner power that is there in all human beings.We are hopeful to continue hosting similar programmes online free of cost for the benefit of the seekers of truth the world over.

How is Sahaja Yoga different from other forms of meditation?

Sahaja Yoga is different from the other types of Yoga and meditation because it begins with self-realisation instead of this being the distant goal of a seeker.In these modern times, through Sahaja (spontaneous) Yoga (union with one’s self), this experience has become effortless and available to everyone for the first time in the history of human spirituality.

What benefits does meditation have on the overall health of a person?

Meditation is an effective form of stress reduction and has the potential to improve quality of life and decrease health care costs.SahajaYoga Meditation is about achieving a state of “thoughtless awareness” in which the excessive stress producing activity of the mind is neutralised without reducing alertness and effectiveness.Sahaja Yoga meditation enables you to remain in the present rather than dwell on the unchangeable past or undetermined future. There are immediate benefits in stress relief and a feeling of peace and contentment sets in.Physically, it helps in prevention and cure of illnesses that are otherwise difficult to cure mentally and emotionally. It helps one to attain balance and spiritually, as also the highest level of enlightenment

Do you plan to increase your number of sessions given the huge demand?

We currently host five sessions and there is no limit to the number of people joining these sessions.

However, we are planning to add sessions for regional Indian languages.