Anxiety, feeling of uncertainty: Mental health talks rise amid COVID-19 lockdown

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Karthik Hebbar (24) who came to Delhi earlier this year in March to pursue medical degree is suddenly struggling with anxiety, uncertainty and fear. Living alone in Gautam Nagar, Karthik said sleep in now hard to come by. “I stay awake through the night worrying about my family back in Karnataka. There’s so much uncertainty over when the lockdown will be lifted.

I don’t know when I’ll be able to meet my parents. It is difficult, dealing with all these emotions and the mental pressure. I had no option but take help from a psychologist,” he stated. Experts from psychology and psychiatry departments said that since the lockdown, more and more residents have been calling with a range of issues and concerns regarding mental health.



Dr Sameer Malhotra, director and head, Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences, Max Healthcare noted that anxiety and uncertainty among people has increased. “Children, particularly students who were giving board exams and those preparing for colleges and special courses have called more frequently. All of them are concerned about the uncertainty that the future holds. Some are complaining of claustrophobia and panic as they have no place to go and are stuck at home.

Many approached over financial losses and how it is affecting their lives,” Dr Malhotra said. Dr Rajesh Sagar, Professor of Psychiatry, AIIMS noted that anxiety calls from already existing patients have also increased in the ongoing lockdown. “Those who were already having sessions are also facing trouble with mental health. The lockdown has certainly not been easy on them. Anxiety has increased a lot. It is difficult to give an exact figure on new patients as mostly they are telephonic sessions, but yes, more people have been approaching us,” he said.