STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

COVID-19: Doctors back Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine vaccines despite WHO claim of 'low efficacy'

One critical reason, the doctors note, on why this drug may bring in positive results is that it is usually administered along with steroids, especially for patients with comorbidities. 

Published: 23rd October 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Early studies testing remdesivir in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 found that those who received the treatment recovered quicker than those who didn't.

For representational purposes.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite WHO solidarity trials indicating that the efficacy of Remdesivir and Hydroxychloroquine is low, the doctors in both private and government hospitals are still backing these drugs for treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.

One of the keys reasons, according to these doctors, is that as there is no other alternative and as the drugs have no apparent "contra-indications", even a 20 per cent efficacy is a win-win situation in the course of treatment.

"In our clinical experience, over the last couple of months, addition of Remdesivir in the treatment protocol has brought a significant change as the overall morbidity and mortality was reduced after its introduction," noted Dr Raghukant, a Consultant Pulmonologist at Medicover Hospitals "Factors like early diagnosis, management and also awareness about the disease have a multiple compound effect," he added.

One critical reason, the doctors note, on why this drug may bring in positive results is that it is usually administered along with steroids, especially for patients with comorbidities. "Usually if inflammatory markers are elevated, along with Remdesivir, steroids are being given and this combination is giving good results," said Dr Ramana Prasad, Consultant Pulmonologist at KIMS Hospitals.

Another crucial reason for government hospitals to continue using the same is the directions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare backing the drugs, and asking not to remove them from the treatment guidelines. 

"For organisations like WHO, a drug may be called effective only if it has 70 per cent efficacy. This drug is an RNA inhibitor so it may have some effect on viral load and while treating, even if its efficacy is 20 per cent, it is that much useful," added Dr Kiran M, HOD Aneasthesialogy, Nizamabad Government Medical College.

"Any trial will give a complete picture in about a year’s time, which is why we must wait before discontinuing this treatment protocol as there is no alternative," added Dr Tapaswi Krishna, Consultant Pulmonologist, Global Hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hydroxychloroquine Remdesivir COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp