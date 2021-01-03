STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get an instant dopamine hit with these exercises

Exercises are extremely important to increase the levels of dopamine in our body. 

By Dr Manoj Kutteri
Express News Service

Trataka: It is a form of concentration practice which involves a series of eye exercises followed by a candle-gazing technique. Known to improve concentration and memory, it increases the secretion of melatonin which is responsible for the contraction of gall bladder and in turn results in maintaining a proper sleep-wake cycle. 

Barefoot walking: One of the exercises with the same benefit as acupuncture or acupressure is barefoot walking. This can be done either on a pebbled path or on the lawn. Stimulation of the pressure points is helpful in increasing postsynaptic dopamine neurotransmission and also the activity of basal ganglia which are responsible for motor control, behaviour, emotions and mood. 

Tai Chi: A traditional form of martial art from China, it can benefit people who experience symptoms of anxiety and depression. Tai Chi movements can be easily learned. It doesn’t require much strength and endurance. It helps to remove energy blockages in the body thereby improving many aspects of well-being, including reducing depression, anxiety, stress. 

Laugher therapy: It is a kind of cognitive-behavioural therapy and has a direct positive effect on the mental health and our immune system. Laugher sessions are beneficial in reducing the stress hormones in the body. The feel-good hormones secreted by laugher sessions help people suffering from depression. 

Pilates/Core conditioning: About 50 percent of dopamine is produced in our gastrointestinal tract. Pilates and core conditioning practices are beneficial in improving gut health by improving circulation in the abdominal regions. A healthy gut will create a healthy relation with the brain.

The author is Wellness Director at the Atmantan Wellness Centre

