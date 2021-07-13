STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Crores may suffer from long-term effects post COVID: AIG Hospitals chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy

AIG's dedicated post- COVID care clinic was launched, which houses a team of multidisciplinary doctors to assist patients who had recovered from Covid but continue to suffer from various ailments.

Published: 13th July 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, wins the Rudolf V Schindler Award for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

AIG Hospitals chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Post-COVID issues are likely to affect one crore to 10 crore Indians, said AIG Hospitals chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy on Monday. He was speaking at the launch of AIG's dedicated post- COVID care clinic, which houses a team of multidisciplinary doctors to assist patients who had recovered from Covid but continue to suffer from various ailments.

ALSO READ| Post-COVID ailments more alarming: AIG Hospitals

"Official figures suggest that nearly 4-5 crore Indians contracted COVID-19, but the actual figures may be about 20-30 crore. We have recently conducted an online survey and it estimates that nearly 40 per cent of individuals recovering from COVID-19 have post-COVID symptoms," said Dr Nageshwar.

The team of doctors at the clinic comprises experts from Internal Medicine, Rheumatology, Cardiac and Psychiatry disciplines. "We have had recovered patients complaining of lethargy and body pains. Though their COVID symptoms were mild, they have imbalances in sugar levels or thyroid levels. Some even lack nutrients in their body, which can be resolved with a supplement. But the core issue here is the diagnosis," added Dr Nageshwar.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Nageshwar Reddy AIG Hospitals COVID19 Coronavirus Post COVID issues
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp