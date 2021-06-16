Plant proteins and bodybuilding yay or nay?

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: With the clean eating movement growing, the quest to find all essential nutrients from plants has become stronger. Though India has a robust tradition of vegetarianism that goes back centuries, it has been often pointed out that vegetarian diet is not as rich as nonvegetarian food in a few parameters, the most pronounced of them being proteins. Now, with the rise of veganism, which excludes dairy products — another good source of proteins the ability of plant-based food to provide all nutrients is being studied extensively.

The question about proteins becomes more pertinent in the case of body building. Proteins are known to be the building blocks of muscles. Can a person get all of them from plantbased supplements and food? Dr Sneha Desu, a doctor-turnedfitness entrepreneur, says: “Irrespective of the goal of protein consumption, protein, plant based or not, if derived from a good source (or a nutritionally balanced combination source) is capable of allowing the body to reach those goals. So plant-based protein is as good as traditional whey protein even for someone who is into bodybuilding, as long as they meet the required quantity of consumption per day.”

She, however, adds a rider. She says: “Plant-based proteins aren’t complete proteins and don’t consist of all the essential amino acids. However, when certain plant-based proteins are combined, they make up for each other’s limiting amino acids, thereby making the combination complete. For eg. mixing beans with grains like pea protein and brown rice protein. In this way, plant proteins are capable of meeting the nutritional requi rement s of an individual.”

Consultant nutritionist Sujatha Stephen explains: “We need to include all varieties of plant protein foods to get all the essential amino acids along with other vitamins and minerals.

Plant-based proteins may not compete with animal products to provide one-to-one levels of micronutrients. Many vegetarians have lower levels of B vitamins, iron and vitamin D3 than meat eaters.”

For a few, the taste of plantbased proteins can push them away. “The metallic taste of a protein supplement was unbearable. They are also absorbed slowly in the body and not good for building muscles,” said a consumer.

Bending the trend

Debates aside, all doubts regarding plant-based proteins and body building dissolve with one look at celebrity trainer K Venkatesan. This silver medallist in ‘Mr. Natural Olympia’ in 2015 has been a vegan even before he knew what the word means. He grew up in a family that eats non-vegetarian food, but was moved by the plight of animals at a tender age. He stopped having even milk and honey. He is a firm believer in natural bodybuilding and says that there is no need to harm animals to bulk up those muscles.

“My aim is to have a well-developed body and compete at the age of 100. Recently, through a few tests, I came to know that though I am 42 years old, my metabolism is that of a 20-year-old. If I have achieved this through natural products, anyone can.Most of my clients have achieved their desirable bodies through plant- based proteins.” So, what’s the secret mix behind that body? The freelance fitness trainer says: “I eat pulses, samba wheat rice, fruits, vegetables and 30 varieties of nuts. I grind the pulses and nuts and drink them like a shake.”

‘Not tasty?’

PLANT PROTEINS - FACT SHEET

Plant protein is a food source of protein which is from plants.

This group can include pulses, tofu, soya, tempeh, seitan, nuts, seeds, certain grains and even peas.

Pulses are a large group of plants, which include chickpeas, lentils, beans (such as black, kidney and adzuki beans) and split peas.

Plant proteins are highly nutritious - not only as good sources of protein, but also because they provide other nutrients such as fibre, vitamins and minerals.

Plant-based proteins tend to be lower in calories and fat than animal proteins but higher in fiber and essential nutrients.

They are linked with lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Associated with decreased risk of certain types of cancer.

Appears to be beneficial for weight management.

As told by Sujatha Stephen, nutritionist

