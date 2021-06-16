STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Plant proteins and bodybuilding yay or nay?

With the rise of veganism and the clean eating movement growing, the ability of plant-based food to provide all nutrients is being studied

Published: 16th June 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the clean eating movement growing, the quest to find all essential nutrients from plants has become stronger. Though India has a robust tradition of vegetarianism that goes back centuries, it has been often pointed out that vegetarian diet is not as rich as nonvegetarian food in a few parameters, the most pronounced of them being proteins. Now, with the rise of veganism, which excludes dairy products — another good source of proteins the ability of plant-based food to provide all nutrients is being studied extensively.

The question about proteins becomes more pertinent in the case of body building. Proteins are known to be the building blocks of muscles. Can a person get all of them from plantbased supplements and food? Dr Sneha Desu, a doctor-turnedfitness entrepreneur, says: “Irrespective of the goal of protein consumption, protein, plant based or not, if derived from a good source (or a nutritionally balanced combination source) is capable of allowing the body to reach those goals. So plant-based protein is as good as traditional whey protein even for someone who is into bodybuilding, as long as they meet the required quantity of consumption per day.”

She, however, adds a rider. She says: “Plant-based proteins aren’t complete proteins and don’t consist of all the essential amino acids. However, when certain plant-based proteins are combined, they make up for each other’s limiting amino acids, thereby making the combination complete. For eg. mixing beans with grains like pea protein and brown rice protein. In this way, plant proteins are capable of meeting the nutritional requi rement s of an individual.”

Consultant nutritionist Sujatha Stephen explains: “We need to include all varieties of plant protein foods to get all the essential amino acids along with other vitamins and minerals.

Plant-based proteins may not compete with animal products to provide one-to-one levels of micronutrients. Many vegetarians have lower levels of B vitamins, iron and vitamin D3 than meat eaters.”

For a few, the taste of plantbased proteins can push them away. “The metallic taste of a protein supplement was unbearable. They are also absorbed slowly in the body and not good for building muscles,” said a consumer.

Bending the trend

Debates aside, all doubts regarding plant-based proteins and body building dissolve with one look at celebrity trainer K Venkatesan. This silver medallist in ‘Mr. Natural Olympia’ in 2015 has been a vegan even before he knew what the word means. He grew up in a family that eats non-vegetarian food, but was moved by the plight of animals at a tender age. He stopped having even milk and honey. He is a firm believer in natural bodybuilding and says that there is no need to harm animals to bulk up those muscles.

“My aim is to have a well-developed body and compete at the age of 100. Recently, through a few tests, I came to know that though I am 42 years old, my metabolism is that of a 20-year-old. If I have achieved this through natural products, anyone can.Most of my clients have achieved their desirable bodies through plant- based proteins.” So, what’s the secret mix behind that body? The freelance fitness trainer says: “I eat pulses, samba wheat rice, fruits, vegetables and 30 varieties of nuts. I grind the pulses and nuts and drink them like a shake.”

‘Not tasty?’
For a few, the taste of plantbased proteins can push them away. The metallic taste of a protein supplement is unbearable. They are also absorbed slowly in the body and not good for building muscles

PLANT PROTEINS - FACT SHEET

  • Plant protein is a food source of protein which is from plants.
  • This group can include pulses, tofu, soya, tempeh, seitan, nuts, seeds, certain grains and even peas.
  • Pulses are a large group of plants, which include chickpeas, lentils, beans (such as black, kidney and adzuki beans) and split peas.
  • Plant proteins are highly nutritious - not only as good sources of protein, but also because they provide other nutrients such as fibre, vitamins and minerals.
  • Plant-based proteins tend to be lower in calories and fat than animal proteins but higher in fiber and essential nutrients.
  • They are linked with lower risk of cardiovascular disease.
  • Associated with decreased risk of certain types of cancer.
  • Appears to be beneficial for weight management.

As told by Sujatha Stephen, nutritionist

— Kakoli Mukherjee kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress. com @KakoliMukherje2

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
body building fitness
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp