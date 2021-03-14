Calm combats cancer stress

Grand Master Akshar By

Yoga can be used to combat the fatigue that accompanies cancer treatment. Chemotherapy gives rise to disturbed sleep, stress, anxiety, loss of appetite and overall impaired quality of life. During this time, physical activity is best avoided. However, yoga is generally safe and can promote a sense of mind-body well-being by increasing stamina and improving the range of motion.

It also regulates mood, appetite and sleep. Some studies show that practising yoga regularly can reduce the chance of recurrence. Here are some of the best asanas that can help you achieve your health targets while undergoing treatment. But before you start, do consult your doctor.

Vrikshasana (tree pose)

The pose has a grounding quality. As you stand tall with your feet together, gently lift up your right foot and place it on the left inner thigh. Try to keep your balance. Then bring your palms together in pranam mudra at your heart chakra and stretch upwards, while holding the mudra. Repeat with the alternate leg.

Vajrasana (thunderbolt pose)

Kneel and place your pelvis on your heels, pointing your toes outward. Place your palms on your knees facing upward. Straighten your back and look forward.

Anandasana (smiling pose)

Lie down on your back, allowing your body to relax. Keep your legs apart at a distance of two feet and give your armpits room to breathe. Close your eyes and focus on your breathing. Visualise every part

of your body and begin to consciously loosen it to feel relaxed while smiling.

In addition to the above, pranayama techniques such as Brahmari Pranayama, and Moorcha Pranayama can be beneficial. Meditation practices such as Aarambh Dhyan and Urdhava Gathi Dhyan can be also performed by those recovering from the treatment.

The author is an internationally acclaimed spiritual yogic master and visionary. He is the founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation.