STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Calm combats cancer stress

Yoga is generally safe and can promote a sense of mind-body well-being by increasing stamina and improving the range of motion.

Published: 14th March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

peace, calm, spirituality

For representational purposes

By Grand Master Akshar
Express News Service

Yoga can be used to combat the fatigue that accompanies cancer treatment. Chemotherapy gives rise to disturbed sleep, stress, anxiety, loss of appetite and overall impaired quality of life. During this time, physical activity is best avoided. However, yoga is generally safe and can promote a sense of mind-body well-being by increasing stamina and improving the range of motion.

It also regulates mood, appetite and sleep. Some studies show that practising yoga regularly can reduce the chance of recurrence. Here are some of the best asanas that can help you achieve your health targets while undergoing treatment. But before you start, do consult your doctor.

Vrikshasana (tree pose)
The pose has a grounding quality. As you stand tall with your feet together, gently lift up your right foot and place it on the left inner thigh. Try to keep your balance. Then bring your palms together in pranam mudra at your heart chakra and stretch upwards, while holding the mudra. Repeat with the alternate leg.

Vajrasana (thunderbolt pose)
Kneel and place your pelvis on your heels, pointing your toes outward. Place your palms on your knees facing upward. Straighten your back and look forward.

Anandasana (smiling pose)
Lie down on your back, allowing your body to relax. Keep your legs apart at a distance of two feet and give your armpits room to breathe. Close your eyes and focus on your breathing. Visualise every part 
of your body and begin to consciously loosen it to feel relaxed while smiling.

In addition to the above, pranayama techniques such as Brahmari Pranayama, and Moorcha Pranayama can be beneficial. Meditation practices such as Aarambh Dhyan and Urdhava Gathi Dhyan can be also performed by those recovering from the treatment.

The author is an internationally acclaimed spiritual yogic master and visionary. He is the founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cancer yoga
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp