STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Indian-led team develops online search system to limit COVID-19 misinformation

The team at the University of Waterloo in Canada noted that the internet search engines are the most common tools the public uses to look for facts about COVID-19 and its effect on their health.

Published: 01st September 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

healthcare workers, PPE kit, Covid cases

Pradeep said the project aims to refine internet search programmes to promote the best health information for users. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TORONTO: A team led by an Indian-origin researcher in Canada has developed a new system that increases the correctness and reliability of online health-related searches by 80 per cent to help people make better decisions about topics such as COVID-19.

The team at the University of Waterloo in Canada noted that the internet search engines are the most common tools the public uses to look for facts about COVID-19 and its effect on their health.

A proliferation of misinformation can have real consequences, so the team created a way to make these searches more reliable.

​ALSO READ | Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study

"With so much new information coming out all the time, it can be challenging for people to know what is true and what is not," said Ronak Pradeep, a PhD student in the Cheriton School of Computer Science at Waterloo and lead author of a study.

"But the consequences of misinformation can be pretty bad, like people going out and buying medicines or using home remedies that can hurt them," Pradeep said.

The researchers said even the big search engines that host billions of searches every day can not keep up since there has been so much scientific data and research on COVID-19 in such a short time.

"Most of the systems are trained on well-curated data, so they don't always know how to differentiate between an article promoting drinking bleach to prevent COVID-19 as opposed to real health information," Pradeep said.

"Our goal is to help people see the right articles and get the right information so they can make better decisions in general with things like COVID," he added.

ALSO READ | Covid vaccine-reluctant elderly in Kerala to drive ICU occupancy, deaths

Pradeep said the project aims to refine internet search programmes to promote the best health information for users.

The team has leveraged its two-stage neural reranking architecture for search which they augmented with a label prediction system trained to discern correct from dubious and incorrect information.

The system links with a search protocol that relies on data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and verified information as the basis for ranking, promoting and sometimes even excluding online articles.

"Our design can potentially improve consumer health search to combat misinformation, a challenge recently amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic," the authors of the study wrote.

Pradeep and other authors Xueguang Ma, Rodrigo Nogueira and Jimmy Lin, from the University of Waterloo, presented a paper on the preliminary findings of the system at SIGIR '21, a conference on research and development in information retrieval, held between July 11-15 online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 Misinformation
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp