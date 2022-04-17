STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get abductor working: Fitness instructor about easy inner thigh stretches 

By Express News Service

“Don’t forget the abductors,” says Gurugram-based fitness instructor Paramvir Singh, who finds that not many of his students know about this important muscle located in the inner thigh. “Responsible for stability, working it out regularly will ease muscle tension in the legs and groin, and improve athletic performance,” says Singh. Here are five easy abductor stretches.

Butterfly stretch
Lie flat on your back, bend your knees and move your soles inward. Move your knees downwards 
and upwards. 

Leg swings
While standing, swing your legs from side to side. 

Resistance band sidewalks
Walk laterally with a resistance band placed above your knee caps. 

Lunge stretch
Kneel slightly on the floor in a lunge position nd come back into the resting position. 

Clamshell
Lie on your side and bend the knees at 45 degrees, while keeping legs and hips stacked. Raise your upper knee up and down without moving the hips or pelvis. 

