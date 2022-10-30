Home Lifestyle Health

Mustard for maladies

This basic pantry ingredient works to remedy respiratory issues like asthma  and COPD.

Published: 30th October 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

We are in celebration mode and many people celebrate Diwali with lights as well as smoke from the crackers. We need to take care of our lungs to make sure this pollution doesn’t impact us badly and to do the same we will use a very basic spice that’s available in every household. I’m talking about ‘mustard’ which is an elixir for the lungs and helps with COPD, asthma, respiratory issues and reducing inflammation. Apart from that, it is good for the hair, skin and for maintaining good organ health. Mustard seeds or even leaves can be used because it is a crucifer and is rich in sulphurophane which has the magic of rducing ,inflammation.

Mustard can be used as a whole, as oil and even as powder which can be used to add in our meals, gravies, salad etc. Sulphurophane, as we all know, plays a very important role in the human body with different diseases including cancer. Apart from mustard we can use other crucifers like broccoli, arugula, radish, cabbage and cauliflower too. Mustard is therapeutic for people with lung issues like asthma, COPD or lung cancer and research says it’s helpful to improve respiratory function in the third and fourth stage of lung cancer.

The strong compound found in mustard seeds known as glucosinolates and myrosinase helps in stopping the growth of tumor cells as well. Mustard oil works on dilating capillaries and improving blood circulation in the chest area, plus it helps to open up the bronchi and makes breathing easier. One can use mustard oil on a day to day basis for cooking to get its benefits, or take one teaspoon at bedtime followed by warm water or even apply warm mustard oil on the chest to reduce the congestion and improve breathing.

Mustard seeds are also a good source of magnesium, copper, iron etc that help in improving nerve function and blood flow to the lungs and prevent asthma attacks as well. It also contains calefacient as one of the important compounds which helps in keeping the BP stable and induces sweating.  This helps in regulating body temperature and controlling fever as well; rubbing mustard oil on palms and soles can be helpful to create the warmth.Let’s try and have foods that are found in nature in abundance because they are the most beneficial for our body. Use a simple, pure, form of mustard that is found in nature without any additives.

Deepika Rathod
Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems.

The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp