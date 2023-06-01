Refill your body

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yoga has become a go-to thing for many reasons. Have you ever imagined to calm yourself by doing something called as ‘pouring from an empty cup’? Well, this may sound strange but this is something that one can call yoga beyond the mat. To explain this in detail, CE got in touch with Sanjana Taneja Dixit, founder, of Positive Ma and yoga acharya from the tradition of Ashtanga yoga.

Talking about the benefits of yoga beyond the mat, she explains, “Nurturing yourself in small ways can help to ease burnout and exhaustion. It is hard to care about anything when you feel exhausted, burned out or ragged around the edges. Your once fiery enthusiasm may seem more like charred rubble due to overwhelming family responsibilities, a job that drains you or financial struggles.

What you are experiencing is burnout. It is real and it can lead to depression, anxiety, relationship damage and an inability to function at home or at work. With time and effort, you can refill your cup, slowly adding back a bit of energy that you have been missing. Good yoga practice helps balance the stressful situations that have caused your burnout.”

Explaining how this yoga helps in taking time for yourself she says, “Taking time for yourself isn’t a luxury it is essential to self-care. You need to slow down and give yourself the opportunity to rest and rejuvenate. Insufficient sleep affects overall health, concentration and mood.

A good practice works on your nervous system and helps you sleep better by relaxing all the cells and organs of the body. Mindful eating is non-judgmental awareness of the physical and emotional sensations associated with eating. Practising yoga helps you be more aware of how your body feels. This heightened awareness can carry over mealtime as you savour each bite or sip, and note how food smells, tastes and feels in your mouth.”

She also suggests that yoga could also benefit people with cardiovascular problems, “Several studies have found yoga to have a positive effect on cardiovascular risk factors, and it helps lower blood pressure in people who have hypertension. It also lowers excessive blood sugar levels in people with non-insulin-dependent diabetes and reduces their need for medication.”

