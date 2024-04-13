Little workouts, max gains

"I have always believed in the phrase—‘something is better than nothing’. Most of my clients come with an ‘all or nothing mindset’---which is why they fall off the wagon when they can’t find the balance between their busy lives and health. In our fast-paced world, packing an extended exercise sessions can be a challenge. Microdosing fitness, hence, is the answer,” Devaraj says. By spreading out exercise sessions throughout the day or the week, one can stay active without taking time off from other commitments

Joel Eric Pinto, a Delhi-based gym owner, personal trainer and certified nutritionist, says when he doesn’t have time to train, he either exercises for 20 minutes in a single go, or splits it into two 10-minute workouts over the day.

I choose two movements depending on what I have access to, with the most common ones being a push-up and a squat. I pick up a number that’s comfortable. For instance, I have worked my way up to 16 push-ups, which I do every minute for 10 minutes. This essentially means 15-20 seconds of work and 40-45 seconds of rest.”

Show up regularly

Consistency is crucial to see results in any fitness regimen. Microdosing workouts inculcate discipline by making exercise a part of the daily routine. Over time, this approach can lead to significant improvements in strength, endurance and overall fitness levels, says Devaraj.

New age, new rules

Not too long ago, people would remain more active through the day. Pinto says till about three generations ago, phone calls were either inaccessible or expensive, and taking public transport, walking or cycling were the most common ways of getting around. People engaged in more outdoor activities and social gatherings for entertainment, and ate fewer processed foods. Fitness was microdosed throughout the day. It’s only in recent years that we have become more sedentary and try to compensate for it by cramming all our movements into that one hour at the gym or a run,” he says.

Research shows any kind of movement improves insulin sensitivity, cardiovascular health, body composition and helps keep lifestyle diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure in check. A study published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport in 2014 compared the effects of accumulating 10,000 steps throughout the day versus completing them in one session.

“Movement can be microdosed by choosing to walk, taking calls while walking, or taking the stairs. Mindfulness can be microdosed by practising mindful breathing every time you find yourself stuck in traffic or at a red light.

Just like money, fitness compounds with how consistently you add effort over time,” Pinto says.

The best thing is you don't feel you are losing time when you microdose and yet transforming yourself to a fitter, more productive version of you. Now, that's quite a deal.

How to incorporate fitness microdosing

● Identify your fitness goals

● Break it down into shorter sessions

● Incorporate a variety of exercises

● Make exercise a daily habit

● Pay attention to how your body responds