Every breath you take

Breathwork, often underestimated by those unfamiliar with its potential, offers a remarkable avenue for altering one’s physiological state simply by modifying the rhythm of inhalation and exhalation. While breathing is an involuntary process, deliberate techniques, such as moon breathing exemplifies the profound impact breathwork can have on mental wellbeing and sleep. This ancient Indian practice, known as chandra bhedana pranayama in Sanskrit, involves breathing through the left nostril.

According to Manan Tripathi, a yoga teacher and breathwork coach from Delhi, moon breathing is grounded in the yogic philosophy that associates lunar energy with the left side of the body, offering

a pathway to slow down and steady oneself. “Moon breathing is not only a good technique to do if you’re feeling anxious but also if you are trying to get yourself to sleep and struggling with racing thoughts in your mind,” he says. This underscores the potential of breathwork to interrupt the stress-and-sleep-loss cycle often caused by nighttime anxiety.

The technique assists in controlling your breath, heart rate and nervous system. This enables you to experience a sense of calmness, relaxation and drowsiness without the burden of unread emails or the urgency to respond immediately. It provides a space for tranquillity, allowing you to alleviate stress and anxiety, freeing your mind from the pressure of impending board meetings.