From work to exhaustion: We need to learn where to draw the line, say experts

He criticises the tendency to blame stress or overwork when someone dies suddenly without clear evidence of a direct link. “If someone dies unexpectedly, people often say, ‘Oh, he or she was working too hard,’ or ‘The boss was too harsh,’ but that doesn’t make stress the cause of death,” he explains. In fact, there is no strong scientific evidence that stress in the everyday sense directly causes heart attacks.

On the other hand, Prof Roy Abraham Kallivayalil felt that many industries have not taken mental health of their employees seriously.

When asked what are the early warning signs that employees, managers, and HR teams should look for to identify individuals struggling with workplace pressure? Kallivayalil replied: "Tension, anxiety, poor sleep, lack of energy and keeping away from others."

Employees should leave their work at their office or place of employment. They should not worry about their work pressures at home, he said.

There should be a work culture where employees are heard patiently. This will solve half the problem. And grievances should be redressed whenever possible, Roy Abraham Kallivayalil noted.

He further added that employers should not ask employees to work beyond their duty hours. There should be a healthy atmosphere which promotes relaxation in between. Brief tea breaks and ice breaking sessions will be helpful. Group tours and leisure activities will promote group cohesion.

Quite recently, Swiggy Food and Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor voiced strong opposition to the toxic "hustle culture" prevalent in various industries. During a conversation with Shradha Sharma at Techsparks in Bengaluru, Kapoor emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance and cautioned that an obsessive drive for success can adversely affect mental and physical well-being.

While Kapoor acknowledged that hard work is essential, he stressed that pushing oneself to extreme limits is unsustainable. “Some days, you might need to work late, but it shouldn't be an everyday occurrence,” he noted.

Managing Work Stress: Prioritise Sleep and Personal Well-Being

One of the key factors that Dr. Jayadevan highlights in reducing the risk of heart attacks and sudden death is sleep. “Sleep is precious,” he states firmly. “No matter how busy or unbusy you are, you need to prioritise your sleep. If your job is causing you to compromise on sleep, it’s time to make a change.” He advocates for creating a healthy work-life balance, emphasizing that sleep deprivation, rather than stress itself, can have significant negative health impacts.

He also stresses the importance of taking responsibility for one’s lifestyle and making deliberate choices to optimize personal well-being. “People need to organize their lives, manage their time well, and eliminate toxicity in their work environments, relationships, and personal lives,” he advises. This includes avoiding harmful habits like smoking, managing diabetes and hypertension, and exercising regularly.

Moving Beyond Blame: Personal Responsibility and Life Organization

Dr. Jayadevan critiques the culture of blaming external factors whether it’s work, relationships, or other stressors for health issues. He stresses the importance of self-responsibility and organizing one's life effectively. “If you feel overwhelmed, it’s up to you to ask for help or make changes. Don’t blame your job, boss, or anyone else if you are compromising your health,” he says.

In the context of work pressure, he explains that it’s not about how long someone works, but about how smartly they manage their time. “You could spend all day cleaning a table fan, or you could do it in five minutes and use the rest of your time productively. It’s about working smart and ensuring you give yourself enough time to rest, read, think, and refresh.”

Sudden death, especially from heart attacks, can occur at any age, but it is preventable through conscious lifestyle choices. Dr. Jayadevan urges individuals, especially those in high-pressure work environments, to take control of their health by prioritizing sleep, quitting smoking, managing chronic conditions, and making time for regular exercise. While work pressure may be an unavoidable part of modern life, it’s critical to remember that balancing work with personal well-being is key to reducing

In a world where work pressure is often glorified, Dr. Jayadevan’s advice serves as a crucial reminder: “Don’t let stress be an excuse for neglecting your health. Organize your life and take control, because your long-term health depends on it.”