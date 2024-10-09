From work to exhaustion: We need to learn where to draw the line, say experts

"High-pressure work environments reduce time for rest, relaxation and leisure and ultimately leads to mental ill health and mental distress," says Prof Roy Abraham Kallivayalil, Vice President (Asia Pacific), World Federation for Mental Health.
In recent cases like that of Anna Sebastian Perayil, it is possible that she has suffered stress at the workplace and that no one at the work place was available to listen and to understand her difficulties, Abraham Kallivayalil said.
Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist and former President of the Indian Medical Association Cochin, while talking about the instances of sudden death among young adults offered a nuanced view on the causes of these tragic events. He explained that while heart-related conditions are often the culprit, it's important not to conflate work stress with heart attacks without substantial evidence.
Understanding Sudden Death
Sudden death, especially in younger adults, is often attributed to heart-related causes. A 2002 autopsy study conducted in India found that 77% of sudden deaths among individuals aged 23 to 50 were due to coronary heart disease, with other causes including cardiomyopathy, stroke, and aortoarteritis. However, Dr. Jayadevan emphasises that cardiac arrest and heart attacks are not synonymous.
“Cardiac arrest is when the heart suddenly stops functioning, like when the electricity goes off and the fan stops working,” he explains. A cardiac arrest can occur in an otherwise healthy heart due to factors like low potassium, nervous disorders, or external causes like drowning or strangulation. On the other hand, heart attacks are caused by blockages in the coronary arteries, which reduce the oxygen supply to the heart muscles.
Work Pressure and Stress: Correlation, Not Causation
In the age of intense work cultures and high performance demands, stress is frequently blamed for sudden deaths. However, Dr. Jayadevan warns against oversimplifying the connection between work pressure and heart attacks. “There’s a lot of hype about work pressure being the cause of heart attacks, but correlation is not causation. Just because someone is stressed or working hard doesn’t automatically mean it will lead to a heart attack,” he says.
He criticises the tendency to blame stress or overwork when someone dies suddenly without clear evidence of a direct link. “If someone dies unexpectedly, people often say, ‘Oh, he or she was working too hard,’ or ‘The boss was too harsh,’ but that doesn’t make stress the cause of death,” he explains. In fact, there is no strong scientific evidence that stress in the everyday sense directly causes heart attacks.
On the other hand, Prof Roy Abraham Kallivayalil felt that many industries have not taken mental health of their employees seriously.
When asked what are the early warning signs that employees, managers, and HR teams should look for to identify individuals struggling with workplace pressure? Kallivayalil replied: "Tension, anxiety, poor sleep, lack of energy and keeping away from others."
Employees should leave their work at their office or place of employment. They should not worry about their work pressures at home, he said.
There should be a work culture where employees are heard patiently. This will solve half the problem. And grievances should be redressed whenever possible, Roy Abraham Kallivayalil noted.
He further added that employers should not ask employees to work beyond their duty hours. There should be a healthy atmosphere which promotes relaxation in between. Brief tea breaks and ice breaking sessions will be helpful. Group tours and leisure activities will promote group cohesion.
Quite recently, Swiggy Food and Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor voiced strong opposition to the toxic "hustle culture" prevalent in various industries. During a conversation with Shradha Sharma at Techsparks in Bengaluru, Kapoor emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance and cautioned that an obsessive drive for success can adversely affect mental and physical well-being.
While Kapoor acknowledged that hard work is essential, he stressed that pushing oneself to extreme limits is unsustainable. “Some days, you might need to work late, but it shouldn't be an everyday occurrence,” he noted.
Managing Work Stress: Prioritise Sleep and Personal Well-Being
One of the key factors that Dr. Jayadevan highlights in reducing the risk of heart attacks and sudden death is sleep. “Sleep is precious,” he states firmly. “No matter how busy or unbusy you are, you need to prioritise your sleep. If your job is causing you to compromise on sleep, it’s time to make a change.” He advocates for creating a healthy work-life balance, emphasizing that sleep deprivation, rather than stress itself, can have significant negative health impacts.
He also stresses the importance of taking responsibility for one’s lifestyle and making deliberate choices to optimize personal well-being. “People need to organize their lives, manage their time well, and eliminate toxicity in their work environments, relationships, and personal lives,” he advises. This includes avoiding harmful habits like smoking, managing diabetes and hypertension, and exercising regularly.
Moving Beyond Blame: Personal Responsibility and Life Organization
Dr. Jayadevan critiques the culture of blaming external factors whether it’s work, relationships, or other stressors for health issues. He stresses the importance of self-responsibility and organizing one's life effectively. “If you feel overwhelmed, it’s up to you to ask for help or make changes. Don’t blame your job, boss, or anyone else if you are compromising your health,” he says.
In the context of work pressure, he explains that it’s not about how long someone works, but about how smartly they manage their time. “You could spend all day cleaning a table fan, or you could do it in five minutes and use the rest of your time productively. It’s about working smart and ensuring you give yourself enough time to rest, read, think, and refresh.”
Sudden death, especially from heart attacks, can occur at any age, but it is preventable through conscious lifestyle choices. Dr. Jayadevan urges individuals, especially those in high-pressure work environments, to take control of their health by prioritizing sleep, quitting smoking, managing chronic conditions, and making time for regular exercise. While work pressure may be an unavoidable part of modern life, it’s critical to remember that balancing work with personal well-being is key to reducing
In a world where work pressure is often glorified, Dr. Jayadevan’s advice serves as a crucial reminder: “Don’t let stress be an excuse for neglecting your health. Organize your life and take control, because your long-term health depends on it.”
Dr. U Vivek, a psychologist, emphasizes that stress is a common component of life, but its impact varies from person to person. "Some individuals are more vulnerable to stress due to factors like family history or personal anxiety, making it difficult for them to cope. While stress is always present, it has become increasingly overwhelming for many," he explains.
Dr. Vivek shares the case of a 20-year-old woman who sought help for severe work-related stress. She experienced insomnia, frequent late-night phone checking, and was bombarded with assignments from her boss. Highly sensitive to criticism, she found herself zoning out during conversations. Within just three months of starting her job, she was on the verge of a breakdown. Although her official work hours were supposed to be eight hours a day, she was stretching to 16-hour shifts, often working through weekends.
Dr. Vivek stresses the importance of prioritizing both mental and physical health. "While some people can withstand stress, others, especially those with anxiety or underlying family issues, may struggle and eventually break down," he says.
One key aspect of managing stress, according to Dr. Vivek, is the ability to be assertive. "It’s not about saying 'no' to everything, but rather saying 'no' at the right time. It’s about getting your way without offending others. In the case of the young woman, she couldn’t say no to her boss, who kept piling more work on her. He constantly criticized her, leading to panic attacks whenever he contacted her. Such cases are increasingly common as the pressure to perform quickly intensifies."
Many people, Dr. Vivek observes, find it hard to accept failure or acknowledge their limits, which leads them to push themselves to the brink of exhaustion. "We need to learn where to draw the line."
He also emphasizes the necessity of getting 6-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep, highlighting that stress affects all professions, not just corporate jobs. "Stress tolerance is influenced by personality how much a person can endure. Young people today are dealing with numerous stressors, such as financial burdens, and some turn to alcohol or drugs for temporary relief, which ultimately worsens their situation."