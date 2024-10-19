Weekend warrior’s guide to fitness
Staying in shape is a big commitment. With hectic urban schedules, finding time for a quick workout takes effort. Rushing to a work meeting with a quick takeaway cappuccino feels easier than going for a morning run. Here comes the internet’s new obsession with the weekend warriors. A “weekend warrior” is someone who crams an entire week’s worth of exercise into a couple of days.
In most cases, a certain level of fitness is required to reap the health benefits of being a weekend warrior to avoid injury. A new research analysed the medical records of nearly 90,000 people, including inactive people, people who spread 150 minutes of exercise over a week, and “weekend warriors.”
The research published by JAMA says, “weekend warriors may reap the same cardiovascular health benefits as those who go to the gym multiple times a week.” At least 150 minutes of exercise a week can help cut your risk of stroke and other cardiovascular diseases.
Physical activity has always been associated with good heart health. The recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for good heart health have traditionally been 150 minutes of physical activity throughout the course of the week.
Here are a few ways you can try exercising during the weekend:
Swimming or Biking
These activities take longer and are ideal for the weekend. Swimming and biking are excellent workouts that are easy on the joints and incredibly refreshing. These are also great workouts when you need some “me” time to get away from people for an hour or so. The non-impact benefits of these options are therapeutic and can help you maintain your cardiovascular fitness and muscle tone.
Hight-intensity interval training
Short bursts of intense activity, followed by brief recovery periods, can maximise your workout in a shorter time. Add in higher-intensity lift, callisthenics and fast cardio with an upper- and lower-body split routine for Saturday and Sunday. You can then use the week to recover from the physical efforts. If you are short on time, this is a quick way to get things done, but it is recommended to both warm up and cool down with something easier, such as jogging, biking or other cardio at an easy pace.
Sports
To have fun while working out, try competing with a team or friends in recreational sports like tennis, basketball or soccer. These are effective exercise methods and social activities that can also be therapeutic. If your week-days are jam-packed, reserve some of your weekend time for fitness to make substantial progress in enhancing your fitness levels.
Hiking
Embrace the great outdoors to combine cardiovascular benefits with enjoying nature's beauty. Get out in nature and enjoy the fresh air and outdoor activity that significantly affects cardio endurance, balance and stability. From mental health to various physical benefits, hiking in nature can be life-changing, especially if you find yourself in a cubicle for most of the week.