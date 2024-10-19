Weekend warrior’s guide to fitness

Here are a few ways you can try exercising during the weekend:

Swimming or Biking

These activities take longer and are ideal for the weekend. Swimming and biking are excellent workouts that are easy on the joints and incredibly refreshing. These are also great workouts when you need some “me” time to get away from people for an hour or so. The non-impact benefits of these options are therapeutic and can help you maintain your cardiovascular fitness and muscle tone.

Hight-intensity interval training

Short bursts of intense activity, followed by brief recovery periods, can maximise your workout in a shorter time. Add in higher-intensity lift, callisthenics and fast cardio with an upper- and lower-body split routine for Saturday and Sunday. You can then use the week to recover from the physical efforts. If you are short on time, this is a quick way to get things done, but it is recommended to both warm up and cool down with something easier, such as jogging, biking or other cardio at an easy pace.

Sports

To have fun while working out, try competing with a team or friends in recreational sports like tennis, basketball or soccer. These are effective exercise methods and social activities that can also be therapeutic. If your week-days are jam-packed, reserve some of your weekend time for fitness to make substantial progress in enhancing your fitness levels.

Hiking

Embrace the great outdoors to combine cardiovascular benefits with enjoying nature's beauty. Get out in nature and enjoy the fresh air and outdoor activity that significantly affects cardio endurance, balance and stability. From mental health to various physical benefits, hiking in nature can be life-changing, especially if you find yourself in a cubicle for most of the week.