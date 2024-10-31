Tread through the threat in treats during this Diwali

CHENNAI: Cannot resist eating sweets and savouries this Deepavali? Doctors and dieticians say, it’s okay to eat them, but indulge mindfully, overindulgence can lead to health issues including digestive discomfort, weight gain and poor blood sugar control.
Avoid feasting on calorie-dense snacks and sweets. Prioritise favourites, and skip eating every sweet and savoury around you. Savour mini bites to enjoy the colour and flavour of life.
It can also leave one feeling exhausted. When they consume excess sugary items, the body releases more insulin to bring down the increased blood sugar levels. The insulin is so effective that it can sometimes bring the levels below normal. This can cause low blood sugar levels, leading to fatigue, irritability, and more sugar cravings, says D P Chandrasekhar, Emergency Medicine Advisor, Emergency Medicine and Critical Care Unit, SRM Global Hospital.
However, Meenakshi Bajaj, Dietician, Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate shares tips on how to plan the diet to stay healthy this Deepavali.
What one should do, swap sugar with jaggery and dried dates. Refined flour (maida) with unpolished millets, replace carbonated beverages with unsweetened fresh fruit juices, and alternative fried items with baked low-fat goodies.
Watch portions of what one eats, use smaller plates, and bowls, avoid second servings, have a light nutritious meal before attending a Deepavali bash to avoid sweet temptations. Take small bites and chew slowly to nourish body, mind and soul, Meenakshi Bajaj adds.
One also should avoid feasting on calorie-dense snacks and sweets, prefer to skip every sweet and savoury around and limit to favourites in moderation. Limit sugars which can provide several hundred calories in just one serving to avoid the raise in blood glucose levels, Meenakshi Bajaj said.
Replacing sugars with artificial sweeteners is not the solution. Avoid gifting sweets; instead, go for nuts and fresh fruits. Food is an emotion, relish it, enjoy it, but don’t overdo it. Healthier alternatives like nuts, seeds, fresh fruits both local and seasonal should be preferred, Meenakshi Bajaj added.
Experts advise homemade sweets during this Diwali
People with diabetes must be extra mindful in what they eat, says Dr V Mohan, Chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre.
The abundance of sugary foods can significantly affect blood sugar levels for those with diabetes. This period often leads to neglecting fitness and dietary routines, as they tend to skip medicines, overindulge, and consume plenty of sweets and high-calorie foods. While this can be detrimental for anyone, individuals with diabetes, in particular, face significant challenges during this time, as they must constantly monitor their blood sugar levels, says Dr Mohan.
It is acceptable to enjoy a variety of foods during Deepavali while balancing cultural traditions with health practices to prevent complications. Adopt healthy strategies such as meal planning, portion control, mindful eating and regular exercise, the doctor added.
The experts also said, that making homemade sweets and snacks is advisable as in homemade sweets the amount of sugar and salt that goes into them can be adjusted.
One more good thing about homemade sweets and snacks is that you can choose healthy alternative ingredients. For instance, swapping whole grain flour for refined flour. Refined flour or bakery products are not rich in fiber. Overindulgence in the same can lead to gut health issues such as constipation, said ays D P Chandrasekhar
Deepavali brings joy, warmth, and radiance, with beautiful lights embellishing the houses and decorative diyas paving the way for the celebrations. Sharing sweets and snacks is an integral part of this festival that one cannot miss. Nowadays, to get the taste of it all, they come in colourful all-in-one assorted boxes, say doctors..