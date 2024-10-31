Tread through the threat in treats during this Diwali

CHENNAI: Cannot resist eating sweets and savouries this Deepavali? Doctors and dieticians say, it’s okay to eat them, but indulge mindfully, overindulgence can lead to health issues including digestive discomfort, weight gain and poor blood sugar control.

Avoid feasting on calorie-dense snacks and sweets. Prioritise favourites, and skip eating every sweet and savoury around you. Savour mini bites to enjoy the colour and flavour of life.

It can also leave one feeling exhausted. When they consume excess sugary items, the body releases more insulin to bring down the increased blood sugar levels. The insulin is so effective that it can sometimes bring the levels below normal. This can cause low blood sugar levels, leading to fatigue, irritability, and more sugar cravings, says D P Chandrasekhar, Emergency Medicine Advisor, Emergency Medicine and Critical Care Unit, SRM Global Hospital.

However, Meenakshi Bajaj, Dietician, Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate shares tips on how to plan the diet to stay healthy this Deepavali.

What one should do, swap sugar with jaggery and dried dates. Refined flour (maida) with unpolished millets, replace carbonated beverages with unsweetened fresh fruit juices, and alternative fried items with baked low-fat goodies.

Watch portions of what one eats, use smaller plates, and bowls, avoid second servings, have a light nutritious meal before attending a Deepavali bash to avoid sweet temptations. Take small bites and chew slowly to nourish body, mind and soul, Meenakshi Bajaj adds.

One also should avoid feasting on calorie-dense snacks and sweets, prefer to skip every sweet and savoury around and limit to favourites in moderation. Limit sugars which can provide several hundred calories in just one serving to avoid the raise in blood glucose levels, Meenakshi Bajaj said.

Replacing sugars with artificial sweeteners is not the solution. Avoid gifting sweets; instead, go for nuts and fresh fruits. Food is an emotion, relish it, enjoy it, but don’t overdo it. Healthier alternatives like nuts, seeds, fresh fruits both local and seasonal should be preferred, Meenakshi Bajaj added.