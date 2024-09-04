Definition of virginity and defloration, importance of hymen back in medical curriculum

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the forensic medicine curriculum for undergraduate medical students, bringing back “sodomy and lesbianism” under the category of unnatural sexual offences, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, the curriculum has also brought back topics such as importance of hymen, definition of virginity and defloration, and its legitimacy and medico-legal importance, which had been done away with in 2022 when the module was modified in accordance with the directions of the Madras High Court.

The revised curriculum, the IE added, does away with the distinction between consensual sex between queer individuals, adultery and offences such as incest and bestiality, which the NMC had introduced in 2022 to make the education more friendly to LGBTQ+ community.

The changes in the curriculum have been uploaded on the NMC website. No specific reason has been cited for the revision. Repeated attempts to reach senior NMC officials regarding the changes remained unsuccessful.