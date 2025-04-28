Pre-eclampsia: How a noble innovation from Chennai is poised to tackle a global pregnancy crisis

You might remember the health struggles of the iconic singer Mariah Carey during her pregnancy with twins in 2011. She faced serious complications and ultimately had to undergo a cesarean section. Carey was very open about her health challenges, particularly due to a condition called pre-eclampsia, which led to complications during her pregnancy.

Similarly, US media celebrity Kim Kardashian has also spoken out about her experiences with pre-eclampsia. During both of her pregnancies with North and Saint West, she developed the condition. In her first pregnancy, she also dealt with placenta accreta, a condition where the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall. These complications caused significant challenges, resulting in premature deliveries and medical interventions.

Pre-eclampsia is a severe pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and signs of organ damage, often affecting the kidneys or liver. It typically develops after the 20th week of pregnancy and can lead to serious complications for both the mother and the baby if left untreated. Symptoms include high blood pressure (above 140/90 mmHg), protein in the urine, swelling in the hands, face, or feet, severe headaches, vision changes (such as seeing spots or flashing lights), upper abdominal pain, and sudden weight gain due to fluid retention.