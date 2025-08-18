'Fixing' neurodivergent kids misses point; it is schools that really need to change

Emerging research suggests that these challenges often begin in the early years and continue to shape students' educational pathways.

Research also shows students with Autism Spectrum Disorder experience school transitions as periods of heightened stress because of changes in relationships, routines and expectations, primarily when individual needs are not adequately supported.

Without adequate training in neurodiversity, many educators feel unprepared and rely heavily on diagnoses to guide support.

When educators aren't prepared, this can result in exclusionary teaching practices, and missed supports and long-term inequities for students.

School-related distress is overwhelmingly concentrated among neurodivergent students, and it's often linked to environments that are inflexible or unresponsive to their needs.

These systemic gaps contribute to the growing school attendance crisis and underscore the need for more inclusive, neuroaffirming educational practices.

Often, educational settings focus on changing the child rather than adapting the system.

School systems must shift away from deficit-based approaches, which regard neurodivergent children in terms of what they lack.

These approaches overlook systemic barriers, blame students for their challenges and overlook their strengths.

Instead, school systems should focus on transforming the learning environment itself.

A neuro-inclusive model reframes behaviours not as problems within the child but as a sign the school environment may not be supportive of their needs.

This perspective prioritises belonging, flexibility and universal support, starting with how we design classrooms, not how we label children.

Neurodiversity is not a problem to fix Rather than seeing neurodivergence as a problem to diagnose, educators should approach it as a difference to understand.

Neurodiversity, first popularised by autistic advocates in the 1990s, recognizes that neurological differences are part of natural human variation.

From this lens, behaviours like fidgeting, stimming or requiring extra transition time are seen as expressions of self-regulation and cognitive needs.

A recent educational psychology article reframes stimming as a bodily practice that supports focus and emotional processing in environments designed for neurotypical norms.