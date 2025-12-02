Health

WHO calls for 'inclusive financing' ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Presently, 1.3 billion persons with disabilities exist worldwide.
With December 3 marking the International Day of Persons with disabilities, the World Health Organisation (WHO), this year, focuses on inclusive financing to create real differences for the welfare of persons with disabilities, their close ones and the society.

The WHO has pressed the governments and partners to take actions to promote disability inclusion in their health financing strategies. The organisation has also stressed that countries adopt 'progressive universalism' as a core principle of health financing.

It also directs the governments to consult and discuss with persons with disabilities when reforming strategies and target the specific concerns and health statuses of persons with disabilities in health care packages.

In order to guide equitable resource allocation, WHO encourages the collection and usage of disability-disaggregated data.

Presently, 1.3 billion persons with disabilities exist worldwide. The numbers certainly reflect that achieving health for 'all' must primarily address the requirements of persons with disabilities.

"When countries design financing systems that consider accessibility, affordability, and equity, they strengthen health systems for everyone," the WHO highlighted.

