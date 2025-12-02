WHO calls for 'inclusive financing' ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities

It also directs the governments to consult and discuss with persons with disabilities when reforming strategies and target the specific concerns and health statuses of persons with disabilities in health care packages.

In order to guide equitable resource allocation, WHO encourages the collection and usage of disability-disaggregated data.

Presently, 1.3 billion persons with disabilities exist worldwide. The numbers certainly reflect that achieving health for 'all' must primarily address the requirements of persons with disabilities.

"When countries design financing systems that consider accessibility, affordability, and equity, they strengthen health systems for everyone," the WHO highlighted.