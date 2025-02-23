Secret ingredient to happiness

Magnesium is magic. If you don’t take it seriously, your Friday night plans gradually are bound to go for a toss. That is because its deficiency can make you grumpy, give you moodswings and make you feel disinterested in anything you do.

Dr Santosh Kumar Aggarwal, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, says, “Magnesium is a powerful mineral that helps regulate the nervous system, control blood sugar levels and maintain healthy blood pressure.

If magnesium deficiency is left unnoticed, it can lead to several health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, migraines, muscle cramps, irregular heartbeat, insomnia, mood swings, loss of appetite, numbness or tingling in the legs or hands and tremors.”

There are many foods that have magnesium. Salmon, almonds, black beans, spinach, and dark chocolate are considered to contain good levels of magnesium.

Better Bone Health

Want stronger bones? Magnesium is the answer. It reduces the risk of fractures as we get older. It can also help lessen the risk of calcification within the arteries around the heart. Kavita Devgan, Delhi based Nutritionist and Author says, “The truth is that almost no system, organ, or process in the body can function without enough magnesium.

It is omnipresent and found everywhere from bone, muscles to the soft tissues, with a small bit circulating in the blood too. In fact a lesser known important fact is that magnesium deficiency is the most common deficiency worldwide (after vitamin D), yet most of us are not even aware of its importance.”