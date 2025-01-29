Yoga: More than exercise—a brain function enhancer and mental health therapy

Yoga, with its roots in ancient India, is evolving beyond physical exercise to become a promising tool for improving mental health. The practice, which integrates movement, meditation, and breathing, has been shown to enhance brain function by increasing grey matter, particularly in areas linked to memory, learning, and emotional regulation. Research highlights yoga's ability to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, while also offering therapeutic benefits for conditions like posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), epilepsy, and chronic pain.

Studies suggest that yoga positively alters key brain networks, offering potential for slowing age-related cognitive decline and improving overall mental well-being. It also fosters resilience by shifting the body’s response to stress, reducing inflammation, and enhancing the relaxation response. Though more research is needed, yoga’s integration into therapeutic settings, particularly for PTSD and trauma recovery, is gaining attention. With its power to strengthen both the body and mind, yoga continues to reveal its transformative potential.

Referring to latest research findings shared by Claudia Metzler-Baddeley, a cognitive neuroscientist at the Cardiff University Brain Research Imaging Centre (Cubric) in the UK, BBC reports that Yoga has been found to change the makeup of your brain.

The studies show practicing yoga positively impacts both the structure and function of parts of the brain including the hippocampus, amygdala, prefrontal cortex, cingulate cortex, and brain networks including the default mode network, part of the brain involved in introspection and self-directed thought. Some researchers say this could mean it has potential to mitigate age-related and neurodegenerative diseases.

Yoga, a practice with roots dating back over 2,000 years to ancient India, is increasingly recognised not only for its physical benefits but also for its potential to enhance mental health. Originally seen as a means to build strength and flexibility, yoga’s ability to alter the brain’s structure and function has garnered significant attention. Studies show that consistent practice can increase grey matter in regions crucial for memory, language, learning, and decision-making, which is particularly relevant in addressing age-related and neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s.

Yoga’s impact on the brain extends beyond physical changes. It positively influences key areas such as the hippocampus, amygdala, and prefrontal cortex, which play roles in emotional regulation, stress response, and introspection. These brain alterations may reduce inflammation, lower cortisol levels, and combat the physical effects of chronic stress, ultimately improving overall mental health.

For those dealing with mental health conditions, Yoga offers more than just physical relief. It has been found to alleviate symptoms of depression, anxiety, and PTSD, with some studies suggesting it can be a transformative complementary therapy.

Heather Mason, a prominent advocate for Yoga therapy, shares her personal journey of overcoming depression and PTSD through yoga, which led her to establish a Yoga therapy training school. Her efforts focus on making Yoga more accessible to people from diverse backgrounds and integrating it into healthcare systems like the NHS, where it can provide an alternative to conventional treatments, BBC quoted Mason.

The therapeutic effects of yoga are partly due to the increase in gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that promotes relaxation and reduces anxiety. Yoga’s combination of postures, breathwork, and mindfulness practices has been shown to decrease stress hormones and trigger the body’s parasympathetic nervous system, which supports the body’s natural relaxation response. This process can help reduce the risk of inflammation-related diseases, such as cancer, depression, and accelerated aging.

Yoga’s potential to aid those with PTSD is also under investigation, though research on its efficacy remains mixed. While some studies have shown positive results for veterans and women with chronic PTSD, further research is needed to understand the mechanisms behind yoga’s therapeutic benefits fully. Yoga therapists, who receive extensive training beyond regular Yoga instruction, work with individuals on a one-on-one basis to tailor sessions that address specific needs, including grounding techniques and breath control.

Despite the need for more research, the growing body of evidence suggests Yoga can offer significant mental and physical benefits, particularly in trauma recovery. By helping individuals regulate their emotional responses and reconnect with their bodies, Yoga can serve as a powerful tool for self-healing. As Mason aptly puts it, Yoga has the potential to shift the entire mind-body complex, a reason why it has remained a revered practice for millennia.