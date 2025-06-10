Global trial finds structured exercise cuts colon cancer deaths by 37 per cent

Professor Janette Vardy, international co-chair of the study and Senior Research Fellow at Sydney Medical School, said, “Our findings will change the way we treat colon cancer.”

“Participants in the exercise program showed a significant improvement in disease-free survival compared to those who received only health education, currently the standard of care.”

“After eight years, those who exercised had a 90 per cent survival rate versus 83 per cent for the control group. This shows that exercise isn’t just beneficial, it can be life‑saving. Something as simple as physical activity can vastly improve life expectancy and long-term outcomes for colon cancer survivors.”

Dr. Christopher Booth, Medical Oncologist at Kingston Health Sciences Centre and study co-chair, said, “The CHALLENGE (CO.21) trial provides an answer to the common patient question: what else can improve outcomes?

An exercise program after surgery and chemotherapy reduces the risk of recurrent or new cancer and improves survival.”

Professor Haryana Dhillon, Australian co-chair, stated, “The average age of colon cancer patients is 68, and we targeted those not already meeting the recommended 150 minutes of moderate activity weekly.

We personalized aerobic exercise plans based on individual preferences, making them both effective and sustainable.”

Dr. Kerry Courneya, Canada Research Chair in Physical Activity and Cancer, said, “Our study shows exercise is no longer just a quality-of-life component, it’s a treatment that should be available to all colon cancer patients.”

Professor Vardy urged the policymakers and health authorities to embed these findings into clinical guidelines.

"We need equitable access to supported, structured exercise programs for cancer survivors. By positioning exercise alongside chemotherapy and surgery, we can dramatically improve outcomes," he said.

In 2022, over one million people were diagnosed with colon cancer and more than half died from it. Recurrence is high: around 30% of people with stage III colon cancer experience a recurrence after treatment.

In India, colon cancer ranks 13th in both incidence and mortality.

Colon cancer often begins as small, noncancerous polyps, which can become cancerous if not detected and removed early. It is highly treatable and often curable when detected early and localized.