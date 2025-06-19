Rosemary and a breakthrough blood test: The Alzheimer’s research that has Bill Gates excited

Microsoft founder and US billionaire Bill Gates recently shared a post on his X handle about a new blood test for Alzheimer’s that was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month, along with other promising advancements in Alzheimer’s research.
Gates, who has a personal and emotional connection to the disease—his father, William Gates, passed away in 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s—said he is genuinely excited about the progress being made in prevention, early diagnosis, and effective treatment.
Bill Gates, who wrote about the first blood test approved by FDA to diagnose Alzheimer's, said that; "...breakthroughs like this will make earlier, easier diagnosis possible—bringing us closer to better treatments and, someday, a cure."
As reported by The New Indian Express (TNIE Online) last moth the FDA approved the world's first blood test that helps detection of Alzheimer's disease in May.
Among the latest breakthroughs aimed at treatment of this yet incurable disease, another emerging name is Rosmarinus officinalis also known as Rosemary herbs -- an aromatic evergreen herb native to the Mediterranean region.
Commonly used in cooking for its distinct flavor and in traditional medicine for its potential health benefits, Rosemary herbs belongs to the mint family (Lamiaceae) and contains a variety of active compounds, including rosmarinic acid, carnosic acid, and essential oils like 1,8-cineole. Several bioactive compounds in rosemary may help in managing or delaying the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive disorders.
According to latest studies, the carnosic acid and rosmarinic acid in rosemary help neutralise free radicals that damage brain cells. Oxidative stress is one of the key contributors to Alzheimer’s progression, so reducing it can slow neurodegeneration.
Its anti-inflammatory effects help prevent chronic inflammation in the brain, which is linked to Alzheimer’s. Rosemary's compounds reduce inflammation by suppressing pro-inflammatory enzymes and cytokines.
Rosemary also contains 1,8-cineole, which inhibits acetylcholinesterase, an enzyme that breaks down acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter important for memory and learning. This is the same mechanism targeted by some Alzheimer’s medications like donepezil (Aricept).
Small studies and animal models suggest that low doses of rosemary extract may enhance memory, concentration, and overall cognitive function, and its neuroprotective effects with carnosic acid has been shown in some preclinical studies to protect brain cells from toxins and amyloid-beta accumulation—a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
While most studies are still preclinical (in animals or test tubes), there are a few well-controlled human clinical trials are also going on.
However, the studies have also shown that high doses of rosemary (especially essential oil) may cause side effects like seizures or toxicity.
It should not replace conventional Alzheimer’s treatments but could be considered a complementary approach with medical guidance, suggests the researchers.
Currently it is used as dietary supplements or fresh or dried leaves in food. Inhalation of rosemary essential oil may temporarily enhance alertness or memory.