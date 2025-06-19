Rosemary and a breakthrough blood test: The Alzheimer’s research that has Bill Gates excited

Microsoft founder and US billionaire Bill Gates recently shared a post on his X handle about a new blood test for Alzheimer’s that was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month, along with other promising advancements in Alzheimer’s research.

Gates, who has a personal and emotional connection to the disease—his father, William Gates, passed away in 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s—said he is genuinely excited about the progress being made in prevention, early diagnosis, and effective treatment.

Bill Gates, who wrote about the first blood test approved by FDA to diagnose Alzheimer's, said that; "...breakthroughs like this will make earlier, easier diagnosis possible—bringing us closer to better treatments and, someday, a cure."

As reported by The New Indian Express (TNIE Online) last moth the FDA approved the world's first blood test that helps detection of Alzheimer's disease in May.

Among the latest breakthroughs aimed at treatment of this yet incurable disease, another emerging name is Rosmarinus officinalis also known as Rosemary herbs -- an aromatic evergreen herb native to the Mediterranean region.