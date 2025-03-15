How to tackle Irritable Bowel Syndrome

KOCHI: Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a common yet often misunderstood digestive disorder that affects millions.
Characterised by symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain, excessive gas, diarrhoea, and constipation, IBS can significantly disrupt daily life. While the exact cause remains unclear, a combination of factors — including stress, imbalances in the gut microbiome, and certain food triggers — are believed to contribute to the severity of symptoms.
Understanding IBS
IBS involves an abnormal functioning of the digestive system without any visible structural abnormalities. The condition is diagnosed based on a patient’s symptoms after ruling out other gastrointestinal diseases. It’s estimated that between 3.8% and 9.2% of the population suffers from IBS, especially women. Yet, it often goes undiagnosed, leaving individuals frustrated and anxious.
Recognising symptoms
The hallmark symptoms of IBS include lower abdominal pain, bloating, altered bowel habits, excessive gas, and visible abdominal distension. These symptoms often vary in intensity. Since IBS shares symptoms with other gastrointestinal conditions, accurate diagnosis is crucial.
The role of nutrition in IBS management
Nutrition plays a vital role in managing IBS. Since the condition is highly individualised, a personalised eating plan is essential. Some common dietary guidelines include:
Identifying trigger foods: Certain foods, such as those high in gluten, dairy, and high-fat items, can exacerbate symptoms. An elimination diet can help identify food triggers and improve gut health.
Eating smaller, more frequent meals: Large meals can overload the digestive system, worsening symptoms.
Supplements such as probiotics can also help balance gut bacteria and support digestive health.
The Influence of stress
Stress can alter gut motility and increase intestinal sensitivity, exacerbating symptoms. The gut and brain are closely connected through the gut-brain axis, meaning emotional stress can directly impact digestive function.
Research has also shown that relaxation techniques, such as mindfulness meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises, can reduce symptoms.
A personalised approach
Managing IBS requires personalised dietary strategies, stress management and nutritional upplementation.
With the right support and an individualised plan, individuals with IBS can take control of their condition, improve their gut health, and live more comfortably. While IBS may not have a simple cure, a balanced, personalised approach can make a significant difference in quality of life.