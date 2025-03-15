How to tackle Irritable Bowel Syndrome

KOCHI: Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a common yet often misunderstood digestive disorder that affects millions.

Characterised by symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain, excessive gas, diarrhoea, and constipation, IBS can significantly disrupt daily life. While the exact cause remains unclear, a combination of factors — including stress, imbalances in the gut microbiome, and certain food triggers — are believed to contribute to the severity of symptoms.

Understanding IBS

IBS involves an abnormal functioning of the digestive system without any visible structural abnormalities. The condition is diagnosed based on a patient’s symptoms after ruling out other gastrointestinal diseases. It’s estimated that between 3.8% and 9.2% of the population suffers from IBS, especially women. Yet, it often goes undiagnosed, leaving individuals frustrated and anxious.

Recognising symptoms

The hallmark symptoms of IBS include lower abdominal pain, bloating, altered bowel habits, excessive gas, and visible abdominal distension. These symptoms often vary in intensity. Since IBS shares symptoms with other gastrointestinal conditions, accurate diagnosis is crucial.