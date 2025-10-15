Protein powders found with high levels of lead: Report

WASHINGTON: More than a dozen protein powders tested by US non-profit organization Consumer Reports had troubling levels of lead, according to their investigation.

Of the 23 protein powders tested, more than two-thirds contained more lead in a single serving than the safe daily intake limit (0.5 micrograms), the association said on Tuesday.

The average levels of lead in these products also appeared to be worsening compared to previous years.

Levels of heavy metals in plant-based products were on average nine times higher than those found in dairy proteins, such as whey, and twice as high as quantities found in beef-based ones, Consumer Reports found.

Tunde Akinleye, food and safety researcher for the group who led the testing project, said there is "more to lose than you're gaining" and warned regular users to consider reducing their consumption.

"We advise against daily use for most protein powders, since many have high levels of heavy metals and none are necessary to hit your protein goals," Akinleye said.

Protein-rich foods and supplements have seen significant growth in the wellness industry because of their ability to keep consumers full and are also used by athletes looking to increase muscle mass.