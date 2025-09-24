WHO debunks Trump’s remark linking use of paracetamol with autism

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday debunked US President Donald Trump’s remarks linking the use of paracetamol with autism, stating that currently there is no conclusive scientific evidence to prove the contention.

Taking to X, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, wrote, “@WHO emphasizes that there is currently no conclusive scientific evidence confirming a possible link between #autism and use of acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol) during pregnancy.”

“WHO recommends that all women continue to follow advice of their doctors or health workers, who can help assess individual circumstances and recommend necessary medicines. Any medicine should be used with caution during pregnancy, especially in the first three months, and in line with advice from health professionals,” he posted.

In a detailed statement, WHO said that extensive research has been undertaken over the past decade, including large-scale studies, looking into links between acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, use during pregnancy and autism.

“At this time, no consistent association has been established,” the WHO said.

Globally, nearly 62 million people - 1 in 127 - have autism spectrum disorder, a diverse group of conditions related to development of the brain.