Rising pollution levels in Mumbai 'contributing significantly' to lung cancer: Maharashtra government

MUMBAI: Findings of a cancer screening campaign conducted by the Maharashtra health department indicated that rising levels of pollution in Mumbai are contributing significantly to lung cancer, which accounts for 57% of diagnosed cases, the legislative assembly was told on Tuesday.

Breast cancer cases among women are showing an alarming trend, with delays in early detection having contributed to the overall rising case load, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said.

He stated that the government has decided to expand cancer screening and treatment facilities, and to set up a three-tier healthcare system at the taluka, district and state levels to tackle the rising burden of Cancer cases.

The issue of increasing cancer cases was raised through a calling attention motion by MLA Sunil Prabhu, who urged the government to provide immediate funds to Tata as well as government and private hospitals for strengthening treatment facilities.

Several members, including Amin Patel, Sulabha Khodke, Babasaheb Deshmukh, Kishor Patil, Bhaskar Jadhav, Rajkumar Badole, Sameer Kunawar and Devayani Pharande, expressed concern over the rising number of cancer patients.