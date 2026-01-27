Menopause linked with increased levels of depression and sleep difficulties, finds new study

A paper titled Emotional and cognitive effects of menopause and hormone replacement therapy published online by Cambridge University Press has stated that Menopause is associated with higher levels of anxiety, depression, and sleep difficulties.

The findings also suggested that menopause is linked with reductions in grey matter volume in vital regions of the brain and with adverse mental health outcomes.

Menopause is a phase in a woman's life wherein her menstrual periods stop permanently, usually between 45 and 55 years of age.

With 125,000 participants from the UK Biobank, the study analysed the correlation between menopause, the use of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and outcomes related to mental health, cognitive abilities, and brain structure.