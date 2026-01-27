Menopause linked with increased levels of depression and sleep difficulties, finds new study

A paper titled Emotional and cognitive effects of menopause and hormone replacement therapy published online by Cambridge University Press has stated that Menopause is associated with higher levels of anxiety, depression, and sleep difficulties.
The findings also suggested that menopause is linked with reductions in grey matter volume in vital regions of the brain and with adverse mental health outcomes.
Menopause is a phase in a woman's life wherein her menstrual periods stop permanently, usually between 45 and 55 years of age.
With 125,000 participants from the UK Biobank, the study analysed the correlation between menopause, the use of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and outcomes related to mental health, cognitive abilities, and brain structure.
The Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) replenishes women with ovarian hormones that diminish during the natural menopausal transition, to help alleviate symptoms, like hot flashes, night sweats and vaginal dryness.
Notably, the study suggested that women taking HRT had to face greater mental health challenges than post-menopausal women who do not receive HRT.
The study also noted that Post-hoc analyses showed that women prescribed HRT had elevated levels of pre-existing mental health issues.
Also, in regard to the brain structure, the medial temporal lobe (MTL) and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) volumes were found to be smaller in post-menopausal women compared to pre-menopausal women. The study also highlighted that the lowest volumes were observed among women receiving HRT.
Significantly, the study has thrown light on the not much-discussed and unmet need for addressing mental health problems during menopause, also finding pivotal implications for understanding the neurobiological effects of Hormone Replacement Therapy.