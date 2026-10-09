Delhi-NCR's toxic air may have role in gynaecological cancers, say experts

NEW DELHI: Long-term exposure to air pollution may have a role in development of gynaecological cancers, Delhi-NCR experts said, citing emerging research on the possible links between PM2.5 exposure, reproductive health and cancers of the female reproductive system.

Experts explained that gynaecological cancers do not have a single cause, adding that environmental factors may contribute to the biological processes involved in cancer development.

"PM2.5 is of interest because prolonged exposure is associated with inflammation, oxidative stress and systemic biological effects," Dr Rama Joshi, gynae onco surgeon and chairman, Gynae Oncology and Robotic Surgery, Fortis Gurugram, said.

She said recent studies have reported associations between air pollution and certain aspects of women's reproductive health, raising questions about whether environmental exposure may also have a role in the broader cancer-risk environment.

She said an association between pollution exposure and cancer does not mean that pollution directly causes cancer, adding that such evidence in gynaecological cancers is still evolving and findings have not been uniform across studies. More India-specific data is needed before drawing conclusions about causation, she said.

"Women should focus on the risk factors that we already know can be modified or monitored. Maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, managing diabetes and other metabolic conditions, understanding family history and seeking timely evaluation for abnormal bleeding remain important. Environmental pollution is an additional concern that deserves further scientific investigation," Joshi said.

The experts also referred to a recent India-wide study that examined the relationship between environmental exposure and reproductive health among Indian women.