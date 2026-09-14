Potential new TB vaccines could save millions of lives: Gavi

GENEVA: New tuberculosis vaccines expected to become available from 2029 could save over seven million lives over a decade, Gavi said Monday, but only if sufficient supply is ensured to the countries most in need.

New TB jabs in the pipeline have the potential of becoming the "next blockbuster immunisation tool", said Sania Nishtar, head of the Gavi global vaccine alliance.

"However they will only realise their potential if we are able to ensure sufficient, predictable and affordable supply for those countries with the highest disease burden," she said in a statement.

Tuberculosis, or TB, remains the world's leading infectious killer, claiming an estimated 1.23 million lives in 2024, according to the latest statistics available from the World Health Organization.

The only vaccine currently licensed to protect against the disease is the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine, which is over 100 years old.

Gavi stressed that while that vaccine is effective in protecting infants and young children against severe forms of the disease, its protection wanes.

The organisation voiced hope that a number of new vaccines being developed to prevent TB among adolescents and adults could fill the gap.