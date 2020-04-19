Easy Yoga to Stay Active at Home

Grand Master Akshar By

This is a time when all of humanity stands united to face one of history’s biggest threats to mankind’s existence—COVID-19. Social isolation has been enforced and we are all strictly adhering to the lockdown, which has been implemented in many countries across the globe.

Even though our normal routines have been disrupted, there is no excuse to skip our practices that aid in our physical, and mental well-being. Rather, it is of utmost importance that we do everything we can to keep our immune system strong.

So, build your immune system by the practice of yoga asanas, and meditation while boosting your mental health. Start your day early even during this time to maintain self-discipline in your life. With yoga, you can stay active, and optimistic. A regular practice will also keep you away from over-exposure to Covid news, which can have a negative impact on your health. Combine these basic asanas, meditation techniques along with a nutritious diet to come out of this ordeal stronger, and healthier.

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation comprises a total of 24 counts, done with 12 steps for each side. As Surya Namaskar represents the energy of the sun, which is said to be contained in the right side of the body, it begins with the right leg. Repeat the same 12 steps to the left side to finish one complete cycle. Start with a minimum of four-five cycles and increase it gradually.

Start with Sukshma Vyayam or subtle exercises. These consist of gentle rotation of neck, arms, wrists, hips, ankles to slowly warm up the joints. Walk around briskly, and stretch and mobilise your muscles. This will prepare your body for a practice, and keep you safe from practice-related injuries.

Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

Begin with Dandasana

Ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward vExtend your arms upward and keep your spine erect

Exhale and empty your stomach of air

With the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body

Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers

Try to touch your knees with your nose

Vrikshasana

Begin by standing in Samasthithi

Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg

Place your right foot on your lift inner thigh

Place it as close to your groin as possible

You may support your foot with your palms to bring it in place.

After you find your balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra

Raise your Pranam towards the sky

Straighten your elbows and ensure that your head is in between your arms

Repeat the same with the alternate leg

Hold for 8 to 10 breaths

Ropan Dhyan

The word Ropan has its origins in Sanskrit literature. It is derived from the word ‘ropanaha’, which essentially means ‘to heal’.

Posture: Choose a comfortable posture. This can be Sukhasana, Vajrasana, Ardha Padmasana, Padmasana or even standing in Samasthithi position. The eyeballs are brought towards the eye centre causing slight pressure on the Medial Canthus. Keep the tongue rolled back and placed on the soft palate. While white clothing is advised to be worn during Ropan mediation, it is not compulsory.

Technique: Choose a good environment for best results. The technique of this mediation involves forming an imaginary spot, like a black circle about 10 inches from your heart centre on the outside and similarly forming a black dot within, on the inside.

Inhale your breath from the point outside your heart for a count of six seconds, retain your breath for six seconds and then direct the flow towards the black dot inside. From the same point within, draw out the air to exhale and direct it out to the point placed outside for a count of six seconds.

Retain your breath for three seconds before you inhale again to repeat the entire process. The position of these two black imaginary circles inside and outside the body and the nose as the third point should take the shape of a triangle.

Though the eyes are closed, the mind’s eye is focussed on the meditative breath points.

In order to achieve best results, it is suggested that you practice this meditation 21 times early in the morning for a continuous duration of 21 days.

The breath ratio to be followed is 6:6:6:3—inhalation of six seconds, retention of six seconds followed by exhalation of six seconds and retention for three seconds. One round involves Inhalation (Purak), Retention (Kumbakh), Exhalation (Rechak) and Retention (Kumbakh). This done for 21 rounds forms the suggested practice cycle for one day.

Benefits

With regular committed practice, the practitioner will also be able to acquire the power of hypnotism (Sammohan)

Builds self-esteem

Reduces anxiety, stress and fatigue by releasing the toxins that cause these negative emotions

Causes increased sense of serenity reducing anger

Opens the mind: Enables changed outlook and fresh perspective

Gives the practitioner the power of healing

Cures insomnia

Removes lethargy and laziness

Start with three to five minutes of practice to increase the duration as per your comfort. Make sure you are seated in a comfortable position before you start practice as physical discomfort will prove to be distracting. Meditate your way to better physical and mental health through yoga.

Yoga creates positive emotions that keep you strong and hopeful. As long as we remain committed to growing ourselves through continuous self-development, introspection etc., there is no challenge that is too hard to surpass. Build on the qualities of strength, positivity and harmony along with your family to help you and everyone around you to tide over this global pandemic.

(The writer is a yoga master, spiritual guide, lifestyle coach and yogapreneur)