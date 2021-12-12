Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj By

A moment comes in everyone’s life where we have a transcendent experience or a revelation in which we become aware that there is something more to this life. Suddenly, amidst the daily rituals of life like waking up, getting dressed, going to work, eating and sleeping, we get a glimpse that there is a higher purpose in this world. That moment of realisation can come at any time in life—some have it when they are young whereas some have it at a later stage in life. Whenever it comes, it leaves us transformed. We begin to question who we are, why we are here in this world, where do we go when we die, and what our purpose in life is.

The spiritual thirst

It is developed in everyone’s life at one point or the other. Most people pursue these questions briefly and then get caught up in this world. These questions may resurface during loss, suffering or times of pain, but are quickly forgotten again. Some of us, however, have an unquenchable thirst to seek these answers and pursue them further. Once these burning questions arise, there is no turning back. We are restless until we find the solutions. The moment we turn our eyes towards the Lord, the Lord comes to our help. As the hunger to find the answers, to experience more of this divine ecstasy and joy grows in us, we begin to search for answers everywhere.

The divine quest

Read about the life of any of the great saints and mystics, and you will find some life-transforming experience that awakened their spiritual quest and then they pursued their quest. When we get the call of awakening, something familiar resonates in us. We feel like something that we have forgotten for a long time is suddenly recalled. We may read something in a book about God and the soul, and suddenly tears may spring to our eyes. It is like we suddenly remembered our true Home is somewhere else. Maybe we are listening to music and the sound of a flute, a violin, or a harp may move us to tears. There are certain sounds that may remind us of a much higher music we once heard. We may meet someone who is in tune with God, and suddenly we find in their eyes something very familiar. We may feel great peace and solace in their presence. Our soul may suddenly recognise someone who is in tune with God. During such moments, our heart starts to soar like a bird. It is not actually happiness of the heart, but of the soul.

Our soul has been imprisoned in this body and mind for aeons. It has been crying to be heard. Our soul is waiting for us to awaken so that the soul can be freed from its imprisonment. Finally, when we experience the call of awakening, the soul is in ecstasy. The soul sees the chance of its freedom. One can experience the soul as an internal ecstasy and joy.

Seeking the answers

If we wish to find spiritual answers, we need to go within ourselves and experience our soul. The Lord has been waiting for aeons for us to awaken. We are soul, a part of God, and our highest purpose in life is to experience our soul and experience God.

Many saints and mystics have taught us that by sitting in silence we experience ourselves as soul. Whether we call it meditation, concentration or inversion, the aim is the same—to experience our real self and to experience God.

Meditation is the means

By meditation, we feel the love, peace, and stillness that are within ourselves by experiencing our soul which is our true self. It can be practiced by people of any age, faith, or belief. It is the process of experiencing our soul by taking our attention away from the world outside and focusing it within. Meditation is the highest form of prayer and unlocks the gates to the reservoir of untapped knowledge wisdom that we carry within us. This knowledge answers all our spiritual questions about the mysteries of life and death.

The author is a renowned spiritual leader working towards inner and outer peace. He can be contacted at www.sos.org