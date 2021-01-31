STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Suffering is your creation

Human suffering is always because of how you experience whatever may be happening or not happening.

Published: 31st January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

calming

For representational purposes

Human suffering is always because of how you experience whatever may be happening or not happening. People can even suffer that which is not happening. That means people are suffering that which does not exist. So obviously, suffering is your creation. Physical pain can come from outside, but suffering is always self-created because it is just your psychological process.

The psychological process is something that you can make anything out of. If your psychological process is happening consciously, you would have kept it pleasant, irrespective of what was happening around you. But because it is happening compulsively, wherever you are, you suffer. Please see, people have learned to suffer just about anything in the world. If you are not married, you suffer because you want to be married; if you are married, again you suffer. If you have no children, you suffer; if you get children, you suffer. If you have no job, you suffer; if you have a job, you suffer. If you are alive, you suffer; if death comes, you suffer. What is it that you do not suffer? 

The question is not about what is happening and what is not happening; it is about the way you experience it. If we understand that you can make the psychological process—whatever is happening in your mind—happen the way you want it, if you are conscious, definitely you would make it happen the way you want it. If you made it happen the way you want it, you would make sure it is pleasant whatever happens. Then you would not see any situation as positive or negative. Some situations happen the way you expect them, some do not happen the way you expect them. It is the unexpected which brings adventure, challenge, and excitement into one’s life. If everything goes as you planned, you would not want to commit suicide. But if things do not go the way you want, you become unhappy. 

The only reason anybody is unhappy is because things are not happening the way they think it should happen. After all, it is the way you think, so you can think any way you want. Every situation that happens has its consequences, but even the consequence is a situation. If you know how to create your psychological situation the way you want, then you can manage outside situations to the best of your ability. What happens, happens; what does not happen, does not happen. You manage to the best of your ability, and that is all any human being can do. He is doing the best with where he lives and whatever conditions he lives in. If a person, irrespective of his external situations knows how to be pleasant within himself, then he is surely on the spiritual path. He need not do any mantra, he need not go to any temple, he need not pray to any God, but he is definitely on the spiritual path. Ultimate liberation cannot be denied to him.  

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and a bestselling author. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spirituality meditation
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp