Unlocking inner peace: How thought control and meditation enhance well-being

Thoughts are potent. They carry vibrations that ripple out far past the constraints of our minds. We know that even within the brain, the vibration of thought does not travel in a direct circuit from one neuron to another. It skips a gap between neurons, called a synapse. That space proves that thought is transmitted across non-physical space.

If it travels this way in the brain, think how those thoughts can transcend physical barriers such as our skull. Science is starting to prove what saints through the ages have said: thoughts have an effect that can travel towards their target. Thus, when we think about someone, those thoughts travel and can affect the mind of the receiver.

We know that the transmission of broadcasts in one part of the world can be viewed and heard by people around the globe. Radio waves and light waves travel, crossing the boundaries of physical matter between the broadcaster and the receiver. These scientific marvels point to the truth that thoughts have an effect. This makes it essential that we learn to train and tame the power of our thoughts. We are the sender. We can choose what thoughts we want to emit to the world.

We are also the recipients of our thoughts. They not only go out to others but they boomerang back to us. Like a pebble in the water radiates ripples, those ripples also affect the point of entry in the water. Nothing lives in a vacuum.

The thoughts we emit affect us, too. If we choose to send out arrows of angry thoughts, the effect of that anger ultimately returns to the archer who sent them—ourselves. If we choose to send out loving thoughts, we as the archer will be the beneficiary. It is up to us to choose whether we want an agitated mind or peace of mind.