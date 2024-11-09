Understanding the Forgotten Self
We all live until we keep breathing, which is why the phrase “till the lastbreath” is often used in our day-to-day lives. However, we tend to forget the very important fact that the body remains alive only as long as the soul resides in it. The presence of the soul automatically sustains the functioning of the body, so much so that the breathing process continues even while the person is in deep sleep.
Therefore, in the truest sense, it is the soul that performs all activities through the body. The body and its organs are merely agents or instruments to carry out the soul’s directives. It is not the mouth that speaks on its own, but the soul that speaks through the mouth, using the body as a tool.
The soul sees, hears, speaks, feels and acts through the body. These functions are performed via the five senses of sight, sound, speech, smell and touch. These senses operate through their respective organs in the body by receiving and conveying messages to and from the brain.
When the soul leaves the body, the event is called “death”. Then, it is said, “the light has gone” or “the soul has departed”. After death, decomposition starts in the body, and it begins to emit a foul smell after some time, which is why different cultures have different ways of disposing of the body.
In short, the body has value and significance only as long as the soul inhabits it. Just as electrical appliances are useless without the supply of electric current, the body is completely ineffective without the soul. Thus, both the soul and the body are indispensable to each other in this field of action called the world.
Today, many of us identify ourselves primarily with the body we’ve acquired, often neglecting the immortal entity called the “Soul”, which resides within us and functions through our body.
This ignorance about the existence of the soul results in “body-consciousness”, or a purely materialistic approach to life. As a result, throughout our lives, we strive to improve our physical condition without truly understanding why the physical and mental conditions of two individuals may differ widely, even from birth.
We get baffled by human suffering and untimely deaths caused by natural calamities, terrorism, violence and wars, leading us to constantly fear death. In the midst of this, we fail to realise that unless these fundamental aspects of life are rightly understood, a body-conscious approach is bound to persist.
When we consider physical existence as the;be all and end all; of everything, we adopt misguided values in life, leading to wrong actions, which in turn cause suffering. In today's fast-paced, hyper-connected world, this misidentification with the body has only intensified. With the advent of social media and the global economy, people’s perceptions of themselves are now more deeply intertwined with physical appearances, societal status and material achievements.
The constant comparison to others often amplifies feelings of inadequacy, stress and discontent. Also, the importance given to appearance, wealth and success fuels a culture of superficiality. Yet, even in this digital age, the truth remains unchanged: our deeper sense of self, our soul, is what shapes our experiences, emotions and decisions.
Hence, it should be clearly realised that true peace and contentment cannot be found in material possessions but only in a deep understanding of who we are beyond the physical form. And for that, proper knowledge of one’s real self—i.e. the soul—is essential.
Understanding its role in the world and how it interacts with the body can bring about a profound shift in perspective. This spiritual understanding helps us navigate life’s challenges with more grace and strength. It allows us to detach from external influences like social media, material desires and societal pressures, leading us to a simpler, more meaningful existence. This is where the practice of self-awareness and meditation comes into play.
Meditation enables us to transcend the limitations of the body-conscious mind and helps us connect with the soul, our true self. By meditating regularly, we begin to realise that our worth is not determined by how we look or what we possess but by the purity of our thoughts and actions. In fact, many ancient spiritual teachings emphasise the importance of “knowing oneself”.
This knowledge is not just intellectual but experiential. When we realise that we are souls, our perspective on life, relationships, and even challenges changes drastically. We begin to see others as souls too, which fosters more compassion, understanding and love in our interactions.
The journey of life, therefore, is not about chasing material gains or superficial achievements but about understanding the eternal nature of the soul and nurturing it. Remember! When we are in tune with our true selves, we make better decisions, lead happier lives, and are less affected by the ups and downs of the external world. So, instead of constantly running after worldly success, let us take a moment to turn inward and reflect on the deeper purpose of life.
The author is a spiritual educator and columnist. He can be reached at nikunjji@gmail.com; www.brahmakumaris.com