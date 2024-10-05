Open your heart to miracles

Our greatest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our greatest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us.

We ask ourselves, ‘Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?’ Actually, who are you not to be? You are a child of God. Your playing small does not serve the world. —Marianne Williamson

A little baby cries and seconds later, well before the tears have dried, it is smiling again. How did that happen? The baby feels sad, but the baby is not sad. The sadness is a passing emotion, quickly replaced by bliss and joy, the moment the cause of the sadness is replaced.

Fast forward to adulthood. How many of us can let go of the sorrow in seconds and return to a happy or at least relaxed state? None of us, virtually!

We have unlearned something that nature has blessed us with, from the very beginning. Try, the next time, to switch from a state of sorrow to a state of peace and bliss. Even if your body can, your mind will resist. You and I have conditioned ourselves into thinking this behaviour is ‘mad’.

As the Swiss psychoanalyst Carl Jung says, ‘Show me a sane man and I will cure him for you.’ This ‘sanity’ we hold so dear comes from a suppression of our inner abundance and our real joyous nature. What schools and workplaces have convinced us of, that is insanity.

It is time to start relearning the childlike ability to switch back to bliss, when you find yourself feeling pain. Stop being sane, start being yourself. Scriptures from time immemorial have exhorted followers to become childlike, to be closer to their highest potential.

Truly I tell you, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it. —Mark 10:15

Not only is the mind of a child incredibly agile (because it is so open to ideas), it is also naturally humble.

Whoever therefore humbles himself like this boy, he will be greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven. —Matthew 18:4