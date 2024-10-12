Meditation is as precious as gold

Children, real knowledge is learning how to focus the mind. This is possible through meditation. It helps to reduce stress and relieve anxiety. Through meditation, we can enjoy bliss and peace of mind. Meditation enhances our beauty, life span, strength, health, intelligence and energy.

We must first learn how to meditate properly in solitude. It is not necessary that one has to believe in God in order to meditate. There are many meditation techniques. During meditation, we can focus the mind on any part of the body or concentrate on a point, or we can imagine becoming one with the infinite.

If we like gazing at the flame of a lamp, we can do so. We can light a candle or lamp in a dark room and gaze at the flame for a long time. The flame should not flicker. We can also visualise that flame in the heart or between the eyebrows. We can focus on the inner effulgence that arises as we look at the lamp.

Those who like meditating on a form can imagine their ista-devata (preferred form of divinity) standing in the middle of the flame. But it is better to visualise the ista-devata standing amidst the flames of a sacrificial fire, for we can then imagine offering our jealousy, ego and other negativities into the blazing sacrificial fire.

For beginners, meditation on a form is easier than meditation on the formless. Meditating on the ista-devata helps the mind become focused on him or her. The sattvic qualities of the ista- devata will also grow in us.

Place a small picture of your favourite deity in front of you. Sit and gaze at the picture for some time. Then, close your eyes and try to visualise that form clearly in your mind. When the clarity of the form fades, open your eyes and gaze at the picture again.