AI has bright future in Latin America, despite training shortage: Regional Google chief

MEXICO: AI has a bright future in Latin America but is hamstrung by a huge training shortage, one of Google's top regional executives told AFP in an interview Thursday.

Speaking to AFP in Mexico, Google Latin America's vice-president Adriana Norena said rates of AI adoption in Latin America were "close to the United States...and the same as Europe."

But the "lack of training, of people ready to work with AI" was an obstacle to growth, she said.

"We have a major talent shortage," she said.

Surveys show that Latin Americans are relatively optimistic about the potential of AI.