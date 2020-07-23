COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | India witnesses highest single-day recovery of 29,557 patients

By Online Desk

As many as 29,557 COVID-19 patients have recuperated in a 24-hour span till Thursday morning, the highest recorded in a day so far, taking the recovery rate to 63.18 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 also crossed the 15-million mark as the number of cases surged to 12,38,635 on Thursday.

According to data updated at 8 am, total recoveries have climbed to 7,82,606 and exceeded the active cases of COVID-19 by 3,56,439 as on date.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 12 lakh mark on Thursday with highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated and 29,861 deaths, as per the Health Ministry data.