Cheaper air travels, space access to start-ups among major reforms announced by FM

She had announced the third tranche yesdterday which laid on agriculture, allied activities and farms produced related administrative reforms.

Published: 16th May 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo|EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo|EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By Online Desk

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. Sitharaman announced easing of restrictions on utilisation of Indian air space, benefiting civil aviation sector by about Rs 1,000 crore per year.

The FM said six more airports will be auctioned for private participation. Also, an additional investment of Rs 13,000 crore will be made by private players in 12 airports auctioned in first and second rounds.

In the first two announcements, FM Sitharaman had announced measures related to MSMEs, NBFCs, migrant workers and street vendors. She had announced the third tranche yesdterday which laid on agriculture, allied activities and farms produced related administrative reforms.

Sitharaman held her first press conference and announced the details of the stimulus package on Wednesday. The second and third phase of announcements on Centre’s economic package were made on Thursday and Friday.

