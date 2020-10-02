STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | India's coronavirus death toll crosses one lakh

The total cases include 9,42,217 active cases, 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated & 99,773 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare's latest update.

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 07:38 AM

Coronavirus, coronavirus representational images

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

India's Covid tally has reached 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases & 1,095 deaths reported in last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Friday.

The latest survey on prevalence of antibodies to COVID-19 among people in Delhi has shown a fall compared to the last exercise, with experts saying possible reasons could be immunity lasting for lesser time in people and "change in virulence" of the virus.

Virulence refers to the severity or harmfulness of a disease.

