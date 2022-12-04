MCD polls HIGHLIGHTS | Drones, cops and crores of voters: Action time in high-stake Delhi polls

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Polling in the high stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll was held today with the Aam Aadmi Party looking to seize power from the BJP.

Around 40,000 Delhi Police personnel, 20,000 home guards and 108 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and SAP were deployed. Sixty drones were used to ensure law and order.

The law enforcement agencies and State Election Commission (SEC) had made adequate arrangements for peaceful voting in the city. Polling began at 8 am and ended by 5.30 pm. The counting of votes is due December 7.

Although it seems to be a three-way contest between BJP, AAP and Congress, candidates of regional parties and independents have made the battle interesting on almost all seats. BJP leaders held over 200 public meetings and road shows. AAP conducted foot marches in all 250 wards while Congress held programmes in almost every part of the city.

