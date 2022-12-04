STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

MCD polls HIGHLIGHTS | Drones, cops and crores of voters: Action time in high-stake Delhi polls

Polling began at 8 am and ended by 5.30 pm.

Published: 04th December 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Polling in the high stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll was held today with the Aam Aadmi Party looking to seize power from the BJP.

Around 40,000 Delhi Police personnel, 20,000 home guards and 108 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and SAP were deployed. Sixty drones were used to ensure law and order. 

The law enforcement agencies and State Election Commission (SEC) had made adequate arrangements for peaceful voting in the city. Polling began at 8 am and ended by 5.30 pm. The counting of votes is due December 7.

Although it seems to be a three-way contest between BJP, AAP and Congress, candidates of regional parties and independents have made the battle interesting on almost all seats. BJP leaders held over 200 public meetings and road shows. AAP conducted foot marches in all 250 wards while Congress held programmes in almost every part of the city.

Live Updates
08:14 Dec 4

Around 50 percent of votes recorded in Delhi MCD elections

Around 50 percent of votes recorded in Delhi MCD elections for all 250 wards till 5:30 pm - State Election Commission. 

04:44 Dec 4

Around 45 per cent votes recorded till 4 pm

#mcdelection2022 | Around 45 per cent votes recorded till 4 pm for all wards in Delhi.

No untoward incident reported till now.

03:43 Dec 4

Gautam Gambhir along with his wife cast vote at Old Rajinder Nagar

Former cricketer and politician Gautam Gambhir along with his wife cast vote at Old Rajinder Nagar. #MCDElections2022

03:34 Dec 4

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena appeals to voters to fulfill their responsibility of shaping the city

#MCDElections2022 | LG Vinay kumar Saxena appealed to all voters in Delhi to exercise their franchise and fulfill their responsibility of shaping the city.

02:45 Dec 4

Around 30% of voters turnout recorded till 2 pm

The State Election Commission reported that around 30 per cent of voters turnout recorded till 2 pm for all 250 wards in #MCDElections2022

01:40 Dec 4

18 per cent turnout till 12 noon

The State Election Commission reported 18 per cent voting till 12 pm.

12:46 Dec 4

Names of 450 voters deleted from voters list, alleges BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari has alleged that the names of several voters have been deleted from the voters' list in the BJP stronghold areas. (Read More)

12:32 Dec 4

Delhi's Katewara village boycotts civic polls

#MCDElections2022 | According to the locals, so far zero voting in Katewara village due to boycott of MCD election. @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/75XrbVhgaU

12:25 Dec 4

Delhi CM Kejriwal talks to media after casting his vote

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited the polling booth in Civil Lines here along with his parents, wife and children. He exited the booth holding the hands of his parents and then talked to media persons.

12:08 Dec 4

MCD polls wake-up call for Delhi, says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

After casting his vote for the MCD elections on Sunday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the polls are a wake-up call for Delhi.

"These polls are a wake-up call for Delhi. We have to make India a developed country by 2047...Recently a report has predicted that we will become number 3 (economy) in the next four-five years. So people have to choose which brand of politics they want to follow," said Puri.

12:02 Dec 4

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri casts his vote

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri cast his vote in the MCD polls and appealed to vote in the "interest of the nation".

11:58 Dec 4

9 per cent turnout recorded in MCD polls till 10.30 am

The cold Delhi winter affects the voting trends in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections as only around 9 per cent of voters' turnout was recorded till 10:30 am on Sunday, as per the State Election Commission.

Voters in a queue to cast their vote for the MCD election at Timarpur in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
11:27 Dec 4

Education, health infrastructure, cleanliness among prime issues for voters

Development of education, health infrastructure, cleanliness and better civic amenities are among the issues that voters in the national capital voted for. (Read More)

10:51 Dec 4

Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: Delhi CM Kejriwal

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people in the city to exercise their franchise for setting up an honest and performing establishment in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with his family members show ink marked finger after cast vote for MCD polls at Civil lines in new Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
10:17 Dec 4

Wholesale, retail markets in city to remain shut

All wholesale and retail markets in the national capital will remain closed on Sunday in view of the civic body polls.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said popular markets, including Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, Laxmi Nagar among others will remain closed.

09:12 Dec 4

Long queues amid tight security

Voting began for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi at 8 am. This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise.

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD polls MCD elections Delhi civic polls Delhi Civic Elections Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Two weeks into the first World Cup in the Middle East, fewer teams are at the tournament and some fans are starting to make long journeys home. But there is still plenty to see and do in Qatar for those who remain. IN PIC: A couple walks through a tunnel-like art installation at Doha Corniche in Doha, Qatar. (Photo | AP)
PHOTOS | Qatar FIFA World Cup: Football fans enjoy camel-watching, golden sand, and fireworks
After beating Germany in the team's opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week. (Photo | AP)
VIEW PHOTOS | Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at FIFA World Cup
Videos
Kerala: Meet S Kanmani, who creates artistic wonders with her toes
For representational purpose only.
The gloomy layoff season in tech and startup sectors! Is India safe?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp