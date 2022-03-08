Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates | Recognise Russia as 'terrorist country': Ukraine President

By Online Desk

India on Tuesday started moving out all stranded Indian students from Sumy to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine, under Operation Ganga. according to Ministry of External Affairs.

Two civilian flights from Suceava in Romania airlifted 410 Indian nationals to India on Tuesday, the civil aviation ministry said.

The Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has deepened as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.

The third round of talks between the two sides ended Monday with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting.