Naveen Patnaik said that large number of medical students from Odisha and other parts of India had to return back home in view of the situation in Ukraine. (READ MORE)
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates | Closing Ukraine's airspace could spark a world war: EU leader Charles Michel
European Union leader Charles Michel said Sunday closing Ukraine's airspace could spark a world war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to "declaring war", while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.
With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve from fighting dissolving, Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and the number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to 1.4 million.
By Saturday night Russian forces had intensified their shelling of Mariupol, while dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.
Putin continued to pin the blame for all of it squarely on the Ukrainian leadership and slammed their resistance to the invasion. "If they continue to do what they are doing, they are calling into question the future of Ukrainian statehood," he said. "And if this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience."
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks intervention for Indian medical students from Ukraine
Last student from Udupi in Ukraine crosses Poltava
Glenwill had moved out of war-torn eastern Ukraine and reached Poltava by Sunday noon and their bus took them to Ternopil. (READ MORE)
Blinken says NATO members have ‘green light’ to send fighter jets to Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says NATO members can send fighter jets to Ukraine, and the US will assist those countries in replacing the aircraft they would be missing as a result, said a CBS news report.
Israel leader speaks to Putin day after visit
Israel's prime minister spoke Sunday evening by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a day after his snap trip to Moscow to discuss the more than weeklong Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Closing Ukraine's airspace could spark a world war: EU leader Charles Michel
European Union leader Charles Michel said Sunday closing Ukraine's airspace could spark a world war.
Russia interfering at nuclear plant, IAEA says
The International Atomic Energy Agency has said Russian forces are tightening their grip on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, Ukraine's largest, that they seized last week.
Chhattisgarh: 188 students have returned from Ukraine
The Chhattisgarh government on Sunday said 188 students from the state have returned to the country from war-torn Ukraine. They are being provided food and lodging facilities in Delhi and will be given tickets to return to their hometowns in the state, an official said.
Despairing Indian students await rescue from Sumy, melting snow for water but clinging to hope
The wait for the Indian students has got longer as fierce fighting blocks their way to safety across the Russian border. (READ MORE)
Indian Embassy officials stationed in Poltava to coordinate safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy
A team from the Indian Embassy is stationed in Poltava City to coordinate the safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy to the Western borders via Poltava. A confirmed time and date will be issued soon. Indian students are advised to be ready to leave on short notice: Indian Embassy in Ukraine
Evacuation from Mariupol blocked by Russian shelling: Donetsk Oblast Governor
Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said evacuation from Mariupol was disrupted for the second time due to ongoing Russian attacks on the city.
Bihar: Number of returnees from war-torn Ukraine crosses 750
More than 750 students pursuing courses in war-ravaged Ukraine have returned to their homes across 38 districts of Bihar so far, officials said on Sunday. The students have been arriving at the airports in Delhi and Mumbai, by flights arranged as part of ?Operation Ganga'.
Plea in SC seeks directions to accommodate medical students returning from Ukraine in Indian colleges
The plea says there is no clarity as to when will normalcy return to Ukraine and whether the students will be able to complete their courses. (READ MORE)
India continuing efforts to evacuate over 700 students from Sumy
India on Sunday continued its efforts to evacuate over 700 Indian students from the embattled northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy but with little success as severe shelling and airstrikes continued.
We trying hard to evacuate those still stuck: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Ten more students from Assam who were stranded in Ukraine arrived in India on Sunday, taking the total number of students from the state evacuated from the war-ravaged nation to 100. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details of nine students who reached Delhi during the day, while the state's Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) informed about the return of another student.
Russian troops shell nuclear research facility in Kharkiv: Ukraine
The Kharkiv branch of Ukraine’s Security Service reported that Russia used multiple Grad rocket launchers to shell the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology.
Blinken vows US support to wary Moldova as Ukraine war rages
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday pledged America's support to the small, Western-leaning former Soviet republic of Moldova that is coping with an influx of refugees from Ukraine and warily watching Russia's intensifying war with its neighbour.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges cease-fire in call with Vladimir Putin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office says he has called for an urgent cease-fire in Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a statement following Sunday's one-hour call, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan had urged a halt to fighting to ?address humanitarian concerns? and ?seek a political solution? to the conflict.
Indian who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv will return to India with us tomorrow: VK Singh
Indian student Harjot Singh, who was shot in Kyiv a few days back during the Ukraine-Russia war, is returning to Delhi on Monday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said. (READ MORE)
"Harjot Singh, an Indian national who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv and lost his passport, will return to India with us tomorrow," tweets Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh
Over 1,000 students back home: Tamil Nadu government
Of the 1,011 Tamil Nadu students who arrived in Delhi from Ukraine so far, 852 of them have reached the state and arrangements are on to bring the remaining 159, the government said on Sunday.
Poland says over 900,000 crossed from Ukraine
Poland's border guard agency says that over 922,000 refugees have crossed the border from Ukraine since February 24, when Russia launched its invasion. The agency said on Twitter that a record one-day number of over 129,000 crossed into Poland on Saturday, and almost 40,000 between midnight and 7 am on Sunday.
Russian war in world's 'breadbasket' threatens food supply
The Russian tanks and missiles besieging Ukraine also are threatening the food supply and livelihoods of people in Europe, Africa and Asia who rely on the vast, fertile farmlands of the Black Sea region ? known as the "breadbasket of the world."
We have successfully evacuated over 15,920 students via 76 flights: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Ukraine crisis: UK PM Boris Johnson outlines 6-point plan
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday outlined a six-point plan to resolve the Russia-Ukraine crisis, calling for renewed international efforts to bring an end to the conflict.
1,234 Haryana students evacuated from Ukraine: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said around 1,800 students from the state were stuck in the war-torn Ukraine, of which 1,234 have been evacuated. The CM said this after interacting with students who returned from that country.
PM Narendra Modi attributes 'Operation Ganga' success to India's growing influence
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday attributed the success of Operation Ganga to evacuate citizens stranded in war-torn Ukraine to India's growing influence in the global arena. He said while big countries of the world are finding it difficult, "it is the growing influence of India that we have brought thousands of students back to our homeland".
Rijiju reaches Austria en route to India from Slovakia
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has reached Vienna on his way back to India from Slovakia where he coordinated evacuations of Indians from the war-hit Ukraine. In a tweet, the Indian embassy said the ambassador received Rijiju in the Austrian capital.
Efforts on to bring 200 students stuck in Ukraine: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said efforts are on to airlift nearly 200 students from Karnataka who are stranded in the bunkers in Kharkiv in war-torn Ukraine.
Second attempt to evacuate civilians from besieged city failed due to Russian shelling: Ukraine official
Russian strike destroys Ukrainian airport: Zelensky
A barrage of Russian missiles destroyed the airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "I have just been informed about a missile strike on Vinnytsia. Eight rockets... The airport was completely destroyed," he said.
Ukraine official says assault halts evacuations for 2nd time
A Ukrainian official says a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon local time (10 a.m. GMT) during a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local ceasefire, Ukrainian military authorities said earlier.
2 reactors operational at Zaporizhhzhya nuclear power plant: Ukraine tells IAEA
Ukraine has told the International Atomic Energy Agency that two out of the 6 reactors at the country's largest Zaporizhhzhya Nuclear Power Stationare working and the radiation levels are normal, days after Russian forces took control of the site in the country's south-east, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has said.
Russia ally Kazakhstan permits large pro-Ukraine rally amid sanctions fears
Russia's ally Kazakhstan permitted a large peace rally in its biggest city as authorities in the Central Asian country look to distance themselves from Moscow's sanctions-triggering military invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine warns Russia preparing to shell port city Odessa
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian forces are preparing to shell Odessa, a historic port city on the Black Sea coast. "They are preparing to bomb Odessa. Odessa!" he declared, in a video address. "Russians have always come to Odessa. They have always felt only warmth in Odessa. Only sincerity. And now what? Bombs against Odessa? Artillery against Odessa? Missiles against Odessa?" he demanded. (READ MORE)
Ukrainian makes homemade anti-tank obstacles
In a narrow backyard at the outskirts of Lviv, Western Ukraine, 36-year-old Taras and his friends are making use of every piece of scrap metal they can lay their hands on for a higher purpose: to build homemade anti-tank obstacles
Israeli PM vows to continue diplomatic effort
Israel's prime minister says his country will continue to assist in finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, even if the chances for success are few. Naftali Bennett spoke Sunday to a meeting of his Cabinet, hours after he returned from a surprise meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where the two discussed the war with Ukraine.
Zelenskyy pushes call for Ukraine no-fly zone
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy is pushing his call for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Establishing a no-fly zone would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the United States and many Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have sent no troops.
Pope deplores Ukraine "rivers of blood and tears"
Pope Francis deplored what he termed the "rivers of blood and tears" flowing in Ukraine following the Russian invasion and demanded the creation of humanitarian corridors for refugees. "Rivers of blood and tears are flowing in Ukraine. This is not just a military operation but a war which is sowing death, destruction and misery," said the pontiff.
Starlink 'will not' block Russian news sources: Musk
SpaceX chief Elon Musk said Saturday the company's Starlink satellite broadband service will not block Russian media outlets "unless at gunpoint."
"Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint," the tech titan tweeted. "Sorry to be a free speech absolutist."
Ukraine is Europe's 'fastest growing refugee' crisis since WWII
The number of people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine has topped 1.5 million, making it Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II, the United Nations said on Sunday. "More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grande tweeted.
Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk to visit his country after the war. A video of the meeting was posted on Zelensky's Instagram.
"Talked to @elonmusk. I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I'll talk about this after the war," Zelensky posted on Twitter.
India has excellent diplomatic service, they know what to do: German Envoy to India
India has excellent diplomatic service, they know what to do... It's not about Ukraine or the EU, it is about the global world order...We all have to stand together against it, said Walter J Lindner, German Envoy to India on Ukraine-Russia crisis.
'Ukraine crisis leads to disturbing reports of racism against students'
The current Ukraine crisis triggered after the Russian military operation has given rise to "disturbing" reports of racism against students of several nations, including India, who have been attempting to flee the war-torn country, the Nelson Mandela Foundation here said.
US, Poland explore deal to supply planes to Ukraine: Reports
Washington is working on a deal with Poland to supply Ukraine with Soviet-era warplanes to bolster Kyiv's defenses against the Russian invasion, according to US media. Multiple news outlets reported Saturday that US officials told them of the possible deal, in which Poland would send Soviet-era aircraft to Ukraine in return for American F-16 fighter jets.
More than 1.5 million refugees flee Ukraine in past 10 days: UN
The number of people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine has topped 1.5 million, making it Europe's "fastest growing refugee crisis" since World War II, the United Nations said. "More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days —- the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II," it said.
Russian shops to limit food sales to counter black market
Retailers in Russia will limit sales of essential foodstuffs to limit black market speculation and ensure affordability, the government said Sunday, as sanctions imposed over Moscow's military incursion into Ukraine began to bite.
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday, in the latest blow to the country's financial system after its invasion of Ukraine. Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs.
Russia strikes Ukrainian military air base with long-range weapons
Russia struck and disabled Ukraine's Starokostiantyniv military air base with long-range high-precision weapons, Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday. “The Russia armed forces continue to strike the military infrastructure of Ukraine,” Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. “On the morning of March 6, strikes were carried out by high-precision long-range weapons. The Ukrainian air force base near Starokostiantyniv was disabled.”
Last leg of Operation Ganga today, says Indian Embassy in Hungary
Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation ( other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre , Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm
Elon Musk's Starlink internet now in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk for giving Ukraine access to his company's satellite-internet system, called Starlink.
"I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds" Zelenskyy said in a tweet. "Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities." He joked that they discussed possible space projects, which he would talk about "after the war." (READ MORE)
South Korea to hit Belarus with export controls
South Korea said it will implement export controls against close Moscow ally Belarus for "effectively supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine". Without detailing what specific measures would be taken, Seoul's foreign ministry said the restrictions would be similar to those previously imposed on Russia.
India sends humanitarian assistance to Ukraine
India sends humanitarian assistance to Ukraine via Poland through an Indian Air Force special flight
Foreigners who fled Ukraine team up to help others escape
Jarred by discriminatory treatment and left to evacuate themselves from Ukraine, people from African, Asian and Latin American countries who succeed in getting out are forming impromptu networks to help thousands of others hoping to flee. Stepping into the gap was an easy decision for Alexander Somto Orah, 25, a Nigerian student in Ukraine who, like some others, described xenophobia and threats of violence as he approached the border with Poland shortly after Russia's invasion.
Ukraine port city Mariupol to attempt civilian evacuation at 1000 GMT (3.30 pm IST)
The Ukraine port city of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian troops, said Sunday it will begin efforts to evacuate its civilian population, after earlier efforts were scuppered by ceasefire violations.
"From 1000 GMT (3.30 pm IST) the evacuation of the civilian population begins," city officials said in a statement, which said a ceasefire was agreed with Russian-led forces surrounding the city.
At Ukraine's largest art museum, a race to protect heritage
The director of Ukraine's largest art museum walked its hallways, supervising as staff packed away its collections to protect their national heritage in case the Russian invasion advances west. In one partially empty gallery of the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum, employees placed carefully wrapped baroque pieces into cardboard boxes. A few meters away, a group walked down the majestic main staircase carrying a giant piece of sacred art, the 18th century Bohorodchany iconostasis.
Chennai student delays departure, forgo luggage to bring pet dog from Ukraine
Ukraine dominates social media info war with Russia
Ukraine has succeeded in dominating social media in the first days since the Russian invasion, in an intensifying information war with Moscow that Kyiv so far appears to be winning, analysts say. Even as President Volodymyr Zelensky remains bunkered down in Kyiv amid heavy bombardment and the fear of assassination, his government has forced an all-out assault on social media to win supporters for their cause.
A group of Indian students studying in Crimea returns to Delhi
A group of Indian students studying in Crimea returns to Delhi apprehending tensions amid Russia-Ukraine crisis— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022
Situation in Crimea is normal, we left to be on the safer side as it lies b/w Russia & Ukraine. Colleges have allowed us to attend online classes, the students say. pic.twitter.com/sznbgoL6a2
Ukraine says, engaged in "fierce battles" with Russian forces
In a Facebook post on Sunday the Ukraine military said it was engaged in "fierce battles" with Russian forces for the control of borders at the southern city of Mykolaiv and the Chernihiv in the north.
"The main efforts are focused on defending the city of Mariupol," it said, adding an operation by Ukrainian forces was also under way in the eastern part of the Donetsk region.
Putin threatens Ukraine 'statehood' as Moscow sanctions tighten
Putin has threatened the existence of Ukrainian statehood as his army's invasion of the neighbour faces stiff resistance and his economy is increasingly asphyxiated by sanctions.
"The current (Ukrainian) authorities must understand that if they continue to do what they are doing, they are putting in question the future of Ukrainian statehood," Putin said on Saturday.
"And if this happens, they will be fully responsible."
Ukrainians continue to flee as Russian aggression continues
Thousands of Ukrainians continue to flee their homeland as the Russian war on Ukraine reached its 11th day.
According to the figures released today by the United Nation’s Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 1.37 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring European countries since Feb 24, after Putin's forces started their offensive on their former Soviet neighbour.
Russian forces in Ukraine may have entered a possibly brief operational pause as they prepare to resume operations against Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolayiv, and possibly Odesa in the next 24-48 hours, according to The Institute for the Study of War, an American policy research organization.
Russian forces in Ukraine may have entered a possibly brief operational pause as they prepare to resume operations against Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolayiv, and possibly Odesa in the next 24-48 hours, according to The Institute for the Study of War, an American policy research organization.
Any countries imposing no-fly zone over Ukraine party to conflict: Putin
As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded with the West to support a no-fly zone as his besieged country resists Moscow's invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that any country imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered by Moscow to have entered the conflict.
Putin warned that a no-fly zone would have "colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but also the whole world".
Ukraine's allies have so far ruled out such a move, fearing it would escalate into a wider war with nuclear-armed Russia.
The war in Ukraine and associated sanctions will have a substantial impact on the global economy, warned the International Monetary Fund in a statement on Sunday, March 6.
The war in Ukraine and associated sanctions will have a substantial impact on the global economy, warned the International Monetary Fund in a statement on Sunday, March 6.
Full statementhttps://t.co/HXuv5qNS2V
China tells US to not fuel flames in Ukraine
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China opposes any moves that “add fuel to the flames” in Ukraine.
The two spoke by phone on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
China says that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations should be respected, but that sanctions create new issues and disrupt the process of political settlement.
Russia bombs 500 kilo heavy bombs in Chernihiv city
Russia has dropped powerful bombs on residential areas of the city of Chernihiv, a regional official said Saturday, according to an AP report.
Vyacheslav Chaus posted a photo of what he said was an undetonated FAB-500, a Soviet-designed 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) air-dropped bomb.
The city of Chernihiv, located north of Kyiv and with a population of 290,000, has come under heavy fire from Russian forces. Officials said 17 people in the region were killed in the shelling.
Mastercard and Visa suspending operations in Russia
Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any card issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs in the latest blow to the country’s financial system after its invasion of Ukraine, AP reported.
Visa said it’s working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.
The suspensions are a follow-up to more limited moves earlier in the week to block Russian financial institutions from the networks that serve as arteries for the payments system.
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.
Bereft mothers mourned slain children, wounded soldiers were fitted with tourniquets and doctors worked by the light of their cellphones as bleakness and desperation pervaded.