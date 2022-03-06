Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates | Closing Ukraine's airspace could spark a world war: EU leader Charles Michel

By Online Desk

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to "declaring war", while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.

With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve from fighting dissolving, Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and the number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to 1.4 million.

By Saturday night Russian forces had intensified their shelling of Mariupol, while dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.

Putin continued to pin the blame for all of it squarely on the Ukrainian leadership and slammed their resistance to the invasion. "If they continue to do what they are doing, they are calling into question the future of Ukrainian statehood," he said. "And if this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience."