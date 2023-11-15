Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Hamas government says Gaza war death toll hits 11,320

By Online Desk

The Hamas government in Gaza said Tuesday the death toll from fighting between Israeli troops and militants in the Palestinian territory had reached 11,320.

The dead included 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to the government, which has struggled to keep an exact toll of the dead amidst intense urban combat in northern Gaza.

Biden believes deal on Hamas hostages 'going to happen'

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes that a deal with Hamas to free the hostages the militants are holding in the Gaza Strip will happen, but did not offer specifics.

"I've been talking with people involved every single day. I believe it's going to happen but I don't want to get into detail," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about an eventual agreement.

When asked if he had a message for the families of those being held by the Palestinian militant group, he replied: "Hang in there. We're coming."

The October 7 Hamas attack left around 1,200 dead on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to the latest official Israeli figures.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Israel's relentless assault in retaliation has killed 11,240 people, also mostly civilians, including thousands of children.

UPDATES FROM DAY 40 OF THE WAR

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The Hamas government in Gaza said Tuesday the death toll from fighting between Israeli troops and militants in the Palestinian territory had reached 11,320. The dead included 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to the government, which has struggled to keep an exact toll of the dead amidst intense urban combat in northern Gaza. Biden believes deal on Hamas hostages 'going to happen' US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes that a deal with Hamas to free the hostages the militants are holding in the Gaza Strip will happen, but did not offer specifics.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "I've been talking with people involved every single day. I believe it's going to happen but I don't want to get into detail," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about an eventual agreement. When asked if he had a message for the families of those being held by the Palestinian militant group, he replied: "Hang in there. We're coming." The October 7 Hamas attack left around 1,200 dead on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to the latest official Israeli figures. The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Israel's relentless assault in retaliation has killed 11,240 people, also mostly civilians, including thousands of children. UPDATES FROM DAY 40 OF THE WAR Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp