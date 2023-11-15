- The lives of 36 babies at Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital were hanging in the balance, according to medical staff there who said there was no clear mechanism to move them despite an Israeli effort to supply incubators for an evacuation.
- Three of the original 39 premature babies have already died since Gaza’s biggest hospital ran out of fuel at the weekend to power generators that had kept their incubators going.
- "Luckily they are still 36, we didn’t lose any of them overnight," Dr Ahmed El Mokhatallali, a surgeon, told Reuters by telephone from Al Shifa. "But still the risks are really high ... We have still the risk of losing them."
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Hamas government says Gaza war death toll hits 11,320
The dead included 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to the government, which has struggled to keep an exact toll of the dead amidst intense urban combat in northern Gaza.
Published: 15th November 2023 12:36 AM | Last Updated: 15th November 2023 12:36 AM | A+A A-
The Hamas government in Gaza said Tuesday the death toll from fighting between Israeli troops and militants in the Palestinian territory had reached 11,320.
The dead included 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to the government, which has struggled to keep an exact toll of the dead amidst intense urban combat in northern Gaza.
Biden believes deal on Hamas hostages 'going to happen'
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes that a deal with Hamas to free the hostages the militants are holding in the Gaza Strip will happen, but did not offer specifics.
"I've been talking with people involved every single day. I believe it's going to happen but I don't want to get into detail," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about an eventual agreement.
When asked if he had a message for the families of those being held by the Palestinian militant group, he replied: "Hang in there. We're coming."
The October 7 Hamas attack left around 1,200 dead on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to the latest official Israeli figures.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Israel's relentless assault in retaliation has killed 11,240 people, also mostly civilians, including thousands of children.
UPDATES FROM DAY 40 OF THE WAR
'36 premature babies still alive but at risk,' says medical staff at Al Shifa
Families of Israeli hostages start a five-day march from Tel Aviv to PM Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem
- The families of Israelis being held hostage by Hamas have started a five-day march on Tuesday from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, demanding the government to do more about securing their release
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing severe criticism from some relatives for not doing more to secure their release, even as Israeli troops push further into the Gaza Strip and the region is bombarded by the Israeli air force
- Holding up pictures of the captives, the crowd chanted “Bring them home now!”
Protest in Tel Aviv, ????????— ???? (@Delhiite_) November 14, 2023
- Relatives of Israeli Hostages Held in Gaza Start March from Tel Aviv to Netanyahu's Office in Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/JVpwmybpZV
Summary of top developments
-
Hamas government says Gaza war death toll hits 11,320
-
Israel shows 'evidence' Hamas held hostages at hospital
-
'Mass grave' burials at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City; 179 buried
-
Moving vulnerable Gaza hospital patients 'impossible': WHO
-
Fighting in northern Gaza caused another 200,000 people to flee south in the past 10 days: UN
-
Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza have started a march from Tel Aviv to PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem, demanding the govt to do more about securing their release
- Pro-Israel protesters gather in US capital Washington, condemn antisemitism and demand the release of the hostages
-
Vivian Silver, a Canadian-born Israeli activist who devoted her life to seeking peace with the Palestinians, was confirmed killed in Hamas’ Oct 7 attacks in southern Israel
-
A 19-year-old soldier who was among about 240 people captured by Hamas during its Oct. 7 raid in Israel has died in captivity
-
Human Rights Watch said Tuesday that an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon that killed three children and their grandmother earlier this month showed “reckless disregard for civilian life"
-
At least 113 citizens of Sweden and Denmark will be able to leave Gaza on Tuesday, Swedish and Danish media said, quoting the foreign ministries of the two countries
-
The fuel crisis in Gaza is so dramatic that trucks filled with aid arriving through the Rafah crossing from Egypt won’t be unloaded starting Tuesday because there is no fuel for the forklifts
-
Israel opens complex sexual abuse probe into October 7 attacks
EXPLAINER | Is Hamas hiding in Gaza's main hospital?
- Gaza’s Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a dayslong stalemate in Israel’s war against the Hamas militant group.
- Shifa is Gaza’s largest and best-equipped hospital. Israel, without providing visual evidence, claims the facility also is used by Hamas for military purposes. It says Hamas has built a vast underground command complex center below the hospital, connected by tunnels, something Gaza health officials and Hamas deny. Here is a closer look at the Shifa standoff
Pro-Israel protesters gather in US capital Washington, condemn antisemitism and demand the release of the hostages
- The rally, organised by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, witnessed 100,000 people at the event on the National Mall, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service
- The protest aims to show support for Israel, push for the release of hostages, and fight “against antisemitism”, according to the organisers
- Underscoring support in the US Congress for Israel, busloads of senators and members of the House of Representatives attended the rally
Israel opens complex sexual abuse probe into October 7 attacks
- Israel police says it is investigating several cases of sexual assault and rape from the Hamas attack on Israel on on Oct. 7
- But when it comes to documenting sexual assault, officials said it’s been harder to gather evidence and that it’s also challenging to get people to come forward
- Without giving a precise figure for the number of cases under investigation, David Katz, head of the Lahav 443 criminal investigation unit said that the inquiry could take "six to eight months"
- Several women, both those working and those off-duty, were abducted there, according to survivor testimonies
Winter rains bring further suffering to besieged people in Gaza
After a warm and dry autumn, a Mediterranean thunderstorm broke across the 25-mile by 7-mile (41km x 12km) strip early on Tuesday morning.
The downpour is bringing with it new concerns and challenges for Palestinians in Gaza, say humanitarian organisations.
The start of the rainy season and the possibility of flooding increased fears that the already damaged enclave’s sewage system will be overwhelmed and then – disease will spread.
Israel-Hamas war beyond darkest plots 'Fauda' writers could have imagined, says co-creator
- The Israeli TV action series "Fauda" has won Netflix fans worldwide for its gritty take on the exploits of an undercover unit that fights Palestinian militants.
- But the grim reality of the October 7 attacks by Hamas and the Gaza war it sparked have surpassed the darkest plots its writers could have imagined, said co-creator Avi Issacharoff.
- In recent days, the production team learnt that one of their own, Matan Meir, 38, was killed last Friday during combat as an army reservist inside the besieged coastal territory ruled by Hamas.
- Meir, a producer, was one of five soldiers killed in the northern Gaza Strip, the army said. He was buried on Monday.
- Fauda, which means "chaos" in Arabic, was co-created by journalist Issacharoff and lead actor Lior Raz, based on their experiences in the Mista'arvim counterterrorism unit.
Faculty at US university call for protection of journalists in Gaza, Israel
-
More than 50 faculty members at the Newmark J-School at CUNY have called for the protection of journalists and the freedom of the press in light of a “sobering milestone” reached.
-
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, this has been deadliest month for journalists since the watchdog was founded.
-
Between October 7 and November 13, at least 42 journalists and media workers were killed, CPJ said.
The countries with the worst records on prosecuting journalists’ killers, according to CPJ’s 2023 Global Impunity Index:— Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom) November 14, 2023
Syria
Somalia
Haiti
South Sudan
Afghanistan
Iraq
Mexico
Philippines
Myanmar
Brazil
Pakistan
India
Read the index https://t.co/5VM4rruuyQ#EndImpunity pic.twitter.com/S6akTNHXTI
Qatar urges Israel and Hamas to make hostage deal amid 'deteriorating' situation
- Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari told a news conference in Doha that the "deteriorating" situation in Gaza was hampering mediation efforts
- "We believe that there is no other chance for both sides other than for this mediation to take place and to reach a situation where we can see a glimmer of hope in this terrible crisis", he added
Brazil's Lula says Israel committing 'equivalent of terrorism' in Gaza
- The veteran leftist had previously condemned as a "terrorist attack" the October 7 assault on Israel by the Palestinian militant group, in which its fighters stormed across the border from the Gaza Strip, killing around 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli officials
- "If I know a place is full of children, even if there's a monster inside, I can't kill the children just because I want to kill the monster," said Lula
- Those statements came as he welcomed a flight carrying 32 Brazilians and family members evacuated from Gaza through its land border with Egypt
US and Britain target Iranian backers of Hamas with new round of sanctions
- The sanctions target "key Hamas officials and the mechanisms by which Iran provides support to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad," another militant group operating in the Gaza Strip, a statement from the US Treasury Department said
- Those targeted by the sanctions include Palestinian Islamic Jihad's representative to Iran, Nasser Abu Sharif, as well as a Lebanon-based money exchange, Nabil Chouman & Co, that allegedly handles transfers between Hamas and Tehran
- The British sanctions, coordinated with Washington, targeted four senior Hamas leaders and two financiers
Scholz calls Erdogan's fascism accusation against Israel 'absurd'
- Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that Recep Tayyip Erdogan's accusation of fascism against Israel was "absurd", days before the German leader is to host the Turkish president for talks in Berlin
- Israel "is a democracy" and "a country that is bound to human rights and international law and acts accordingly. Therefore, the accusations against Israel are absurd," Scholz told a press conference
- Erdogan is due to hold talks with Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin
- But the visit, Erdogan's first since 2020, is proving controversial over the Turkish leader's accusations against Israel and his characterisation of Hamas as "liberators" fighting for their land
- Erdogan is a vocal critic of Israel's war against Gaza-rulers Hamas
Moving vulnerable Gaza hospital patients 'impossible': WHO
- The World Health Organization insisted Tuesday that moving the most vulnerable patients from Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital has become an "impossible task"
-
"The international community could have facilitated the transfer of patients, but they did nothing, except call out Israel and give Hamas a free pass," the mission said
-
But the WHO said moving the most fragile patients would inevitably lead to deaths
-
"The reason we said that people can't be evacuated is first of all ... the people in the hospitals were very vulnerable, very sick. So moving them was an impossible task," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told journalists in Geneva
-
She said it would be "asking doctors and nurses to move people knowing that that would kill them"
-
"And again, why would you need to move them? A hospital should never be under attack. A hospital is a place a safe haven. This is agreed under international humanitarian law"
Red Cross chief to meet families of hostages held by Hamas
- The Red Cross head will on Tuesday meet family members of several of the 240 people seized in Hamas's attack in Israel last month and held hostage in Gaza, the organisation said
- "Families of hostages are living through an incredibly heart-wrenching time and I want to underscore how hard we are advocating on behalf of their loved ones," Red Cross president Mirjana Spoljaric said
"A very, very scary situation": Kashmiri woman evacuated from war-torn Gaza, reaches Egypt safely
-
An Indian woman from Kashmir who had sought immediate evacuation from the war-torn Hamas-ruled Gaza has safely reached Egypt with the help of Indian missions in the region, according to her husband
-
Lubna Nazir Shaboo and her daughter Karima, crossed the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza on Monday evening
-
On October 10, Lubna had reached out to PTI over the phone seeking help for evacuation. "We are facing a brutal war here and everything is being destroyed and bombarded in a matter of seconds," she had told PTI.
Israel shows 'evidence' Hamas held hostages at hospital
- Israel's army cited a discarded baby bottle, makeshift toilet and bullet-scarred motorbike as evidence Hamas held hostages in a Gaza hospital
- On Monday evening, army spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops "found signs that indicate that Hamas held hostages" in the basement of Al-Rantisi children's hospital in Gaza City
'Mass grave' burials at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City
- At least 179 people, including babies and patients who died in the intensive care unit, were buried in a "mass grave" at Gaza's biggest hospital Al-Shifa, said director Mohammad Abu Salmiya
- Seven babies and 29 intensive care patients were among those buried after hospital fuel supplies ran out at the compound, which is caught in intense fighting between Israel and Hamas
- A witness said the smell of decomposing bodies was everywhere in the facility, but nighttime fighting and air strikes had been less intense compared to previous nights
An Israeli hostage has died in Hamas captivity, both sides say
- A 19-year-old soldier who was among about 240 people captured by Hamas during its Oct 7 raid in Israel has died in captivity, both sides said
-
Hamas released a hostage video late Monday showing Marciano identifying herself
-
In a statement likely given under duress, she said Israeli strikes were hitting near where she was being held and called on Israel to halt them
-
The video then showed images of what appeared to be her dead body. Hamas said she was killed in an Israeli strike, without providing evidence
Renowned Candian-born Israeli peace activist, Vivian Silver, confirmed killed in Hamas attack
- Vivian Silver, a Canadian-born Israeli activist who devoted her life to seeking peace with the Palestinians, was confirmed killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel
- Silver was a dominant figure in several groups that promoted peace between Israel and the Palestinians, as well as a prominent Israeli human rights group
- She also volunteered with a group that drove Gaza cancer patients to Israeli hospitals for medical care
Incredible voice amidst the horror— Secunder Kermani (@SecKermani) October 12, 2023
Vivian Silver is an Israeli peace activist
She was in Beeri as Hamas attacked & hasn’t been heard from
Asked her son what she would think of the assault of Gaza?
“She’d be mortified because you can’t cure killed babies with more dead babies” pic.twitter.com/LEqj12eSAn
At least 102 UN staffers killed in Gaza since Israel-Hamas war began: UNRWA
United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said: "In the last 24 hours, one UNRWA staff member was killed with her family in the north of the Gaza Strip due to strikes," bringing the death toll to more than 100
IDF claims to have struck 200 targets in Past 24 hours
- In its latest update on Telegram, The IDF claims to have struck 200 targets in the past 24 hours
- During ground operations, IDF troops uncovered a terror tunnel shaft located in a mosque in the Gaza Strip
- Following the guidance of ground troops, IDF fighter jets and helicopters struck a terrorist cell that launched anti-tank missiles at the soldiers
- Over the past day, the IAF struck 200 terror targets, including terrorist operatives, weapon production sites, anti-tank missile launchers and operational command centers
- Overnight, Israeli naval soldiers struck a military camp used by Hamas’ naval forces for training and weapons storage.
Indonesian president urges Biden to 'do more to stop atrocities' in Gaza
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on US President Joe Biden during a visit to the White House on Monday to "do more" to end the bloodshed in Gaza and bring about a ceasefire.
- "Indonesia appeals to the US to do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza. Ceasefire is a must for the sake of humanity," Widodo said as the two leaders met in the Oval Office.
Survivors who escaped Shifa hospital are now living in tents with little food
- People are living on days-old flatbread, sleeping in tents, without access to clean drinking water
- A premature baby and two patients have died in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday, bringing the toll to six babies and nine patients as the facility suffered fuel shortages
- The hospital, Gaza's largest, has suffered energy shortages for days as it has been caught amid intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants
Israeli tanks at gates of Gaza hospital, Biden urges care
- With tanks massed at the gates of Gaza's largest hospital, US President Joe Biden pressed Israeli allies to protect civilians, who on Tuesday were trapped inside with dwindling supplies of fuel and water
- After days of heavy air strikes around Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, witnesses said tanks and armoured vehicles were metres from the gate of the besieged facility, which has become a focal point of the five-week-old war
- The United Nations believes that thousands, and perhaps more than 10,000 people -- patients, staff, and the displaced -- may be inside and unable to escape because of fierce fighting nearby (Read here)
Eight Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israel army: Medics
-
Eight Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday
-
Seven Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military raid on the northern city of Tulkarem, the health ministry and a local hospital said