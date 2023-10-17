Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Widespread condemnation after Israel airstrike on hospital kills at least 500 

By Online Desk

The Health Ministry run by Hamas said an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday hit a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, killing hundreds. If confirmed, the attack would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.

The health ministry, which is run by Hamas, said at least 500 people had been killed. Photos purportedly from al-Ahli Hospital shared widely on social video showed fire engulfing the building, widespread damage and bodies scattered in the wreckage. The photos could not be independently verified.

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for hundreds of people, hoping they would be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents of the city and surrounding areas to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.

About one million people from northern Gaza have moved to Khan Yunis and other southern districts to avoid the looming Israeli ground offensive.

However, Israel bombed areas of southern Gaza, on Tuesday, after it ordered Palestinians to seek refuge in the region, killing dozens of people in attacks it says are targeted at Hamas militants that rule the besieged territory.

Similarly, hundreds of families flocked to Gaza's overwhelmed hospitals on Tuesday seeking refuge from the seemingly endless Israeli army shelling. Aid workers warned that life in Gaza was near complete collapse because of the Israeli siege that followed a Hamas attack on Israel.

Palestinians in the besieged coastal strip are desperate after Israel cut off the flow of food, medicine, water and electricity to Gaza until Hamas released Israeli hostages, while the UN has warned Israel against the "forcible transfer of civilians" in the Gaza Strip, which could be in breach of international law.

Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out as the US is hoping to break a deadlock with President Joe Biden set to visit Israel on October 18.

The war that began October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.

Around 3,000 Palestinians have been killed and 12,500 wounded in Gaza, while more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

The immediate trigger for the latest war was Hamas firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters --- through land, air and sea --- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly, surprise offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood".

Here are highlights:

